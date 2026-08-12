Miami Heat Proposed to Land 11-Time All-Star in Major Andrew Wiggins Trade

There are multiple intriguing free agents still left on the market, and no team has been linked to more of them than the Miami Heat.

The biggest name still out there is 11-time All-Star guard James Harden. Although Harden is expected to be retained by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the guard from the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Harden could grow impatient with the Cavs’ lack of movement this offseason.

“Harden has been a true team player in waiting to re-sign with the Cavaliers as Cleveland was first dabbling in LeBron and his free agency,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday. And now that they’ve looked at various (moves) to get either Watson and Kuminga. I do wonder how long Harden is going to be willing to wait. Draymond Green re-upped with the Golden State Warriors the very next week after LeBron signed with Philadelphia. There was some thought that Harden would be re-signing with Cleveland around the same timeline. He will be paid handsomely by the Cavs, but I do wonder how long he waits.”

The Heat’s need for a star backcourt playmaker became evident the moment the franchise landed two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, there is one trade that makes too much sense for Miami not to explore.

Cleveland’s Need for Andrew Wiggins Open Up Clear Trade Path for Miami Heat

There have been no reports that the Cavs are seeking Heat star Andrew Wiggins, but it has been well-established that the Cavs have been looking to land a proven star wing in the wake of LeBron James’ free agency decision. With that, Miami and Cleveland need to at least pick up the phone and see if they can help each other out.

In a hypothetical three-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, the Heat lands Harden from the Cavs.

Heat receives: James Harden and a 2030 second round pick (via DET)

Cavs receive: Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith and a 2029 first round pick

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give each team a solution to its roster needs, while giving Miami the star creator it needs to generate abundant scoring opportunities for the slashing Antetokounmpo.

So, why do all three teams agree to this trade?

Why Miami, Cleveland and Detroit Do the Deal

For the Heat, Harden would unlock the unlimited potential of Antetokounmpo in a Erik Sploestra-coached offense. Despite his age, Harden remains a top play initiator and can be a dominant scorer when his number gets called.

Losing Wiggins would take away the dominant defensive trio with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but the key for Miami would be retaining defensive ace Davion Mitchell. The Heat would exchange some defensive strength for a massive offensive upgrade. That’s a worthy trade-off.

For the Cavs, Wiggins may be the most ideal wing option alongside the scoring-minded Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs need to get back to the formula they discovered in the 2024-25 season, where they won 64 games with Mitchell dominating the basketball. Adding a proven wing in Wiggins — a fixture for the Golden State Warriors who averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in the 2022 NBA Finals — would allow Cleveland to get back to that brand of basketball.

Meanwhile, the Pistons, while helping facilitate the deal, add Schroder, a veteran ballhandling option who would help alleviate some of the pressure on Cade Cunningham.