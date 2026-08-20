Heat Get Bad Update On DeMar DeRozan Following Big Trade

The future of DeMar DeRozan can see quite a few teams expressing interest in the future Hall of Famer. DeRozan agreed to a buy out with the Sacramento Kings and will likely be prone to accepting a smaller NBA contract due to this timing. Miami Heat fans are hopeful of landing DeRozan or another affordable veteran to improve the team’s lackluster depth. However, the path to DeRozan is getting a little more difficult after a recent trade.

Longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes shared that the market will now see the Denver Nuggets aggressively going after DeRozan after a trade:

“The Denver Nuggets are pivoting and have their eyes directed on six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan who remains a free agent in demand for contenders, league sources tell me.”

Denver losing Peyton Watson in free agency via a sign and trade saw them not taking any contracts back in the deal. The Cleveland Cavaliers landed Watson to improve at the small forward position. Max Strus was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the bigger move with other teams getting involved for salary cap purposes. The Nuggets will need to find a way to replace Watson, and signing DeRozan may be the best option.

What Miami Heat Can Offer DeMar DeRozan

The money from all interested teams will all be limited for DeRozan, so it will likely come down to which role he feels most comfortable with. Miami clearly has plans to contend for an NBA Championship over the next few years after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the new face of the franchise.

Bam Adebayo and a handful of role players provide limited depth behind Giannis to warrant adding more talent. Heat head honcho Pat Riley is hoping to tempt veterans taking smaller contracts to give his team a chance with playing time and a chance to contend as his main offers.

Denver can do the same since Nikola Jokic remains arguably the best player in the world, but they may have a stronger desire to have him come off the bench. A clearer path to entering the starting lineup and contributing to winning could make Miami the best bet.

Why Denver Complicates Miami Heat’s Plan

The current Nuggets core has proven more together than the Heat when breaking down both teams. Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the team to one NBA Championship and multiple deep playoff runs with a solid supporting cast around them.

Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon are currently the starting forwards who would likely move DeRozan to the bench. The question will be if DeRozan feels title contention and playing with Jokic in his prime is enough for him to accept a lesser role.

Denver has been considered a top five title contender over the past five years and will likely enter this season with the same expectations. Things have gotten harder with the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves all contending. DeRozan will likely have to pick between the Nuggets in the West or the Heat in the East since few other teams are linked to him nearly as much.