Heat Could Turn to Former All-Star After Klay Thompson, Nick Richards Moves

The Miami Heat have spent the past week checking off needs.

Klay Thompson supplied the shooting. Nick Richards supplied another true center. With one roster spot remaining, Miami can now turn its attention to a weakness that has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Who creates offense in the backcourt when Davion Mitchell doesn’t?

Mitchell currently projects as Miami’s starting point guard, but the Heat’s depth chart gets unconventional quickly behind him. Dru Smith provides another option, while Tim Hardaway Jr., Thompson and Pelle Larsson are more naturally used off the ball. Miami has Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to facilitate offense from the frontcourt, but it still lacks another proven ball-handler capable of organizing possessions.

That makes Ben Simmons worth investigating.

Simmons, 30, is attempting an NBA comeback after sitting out last season. Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry traveled to Florida this week to watch the former No. 1 pick work out, according to Sactown Sports 1140’s Carmichael Dave, who later said someone who attended the workout told him Simmons “looked fantastic.”

For Miami, a minimum deal would represent the type of calculated gamble that has defined plenty of its roster construction.

Ben Simmons Could Address Heat’s Playmaking Need

Simmons isn’t a conventional point guard anymore, and expecting the three-time All-Star version from Philadelphia would be unrealistic.

But Miami wouldn’t need that player.

It would need Simmons to defend, rebound and create.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons remains one of the more unusual playmakers available. During his last NBA season in 2024-25, he averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 51 games with Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The shooting limitations that contributed to his decline would require careful lineup construction. Playing Simmons alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo for extended stretches could shrink the floor considerably.

But Miami now has more shooting to compensate.

Thompson’s arrival gives Erik Spoelstra one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Hardaway, Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio offer additional perimeter options. Richards, meanwhile, gives Miami another conventional center behind Adebayo, meaning Simmons wouldn’t need to masquerade as the Heat’s answer at the 5.

Instead, Spoelstra could use him as a second-unit initiator, point forward and switchable defender.

That is a role Miami still needs.

Miami Can Afford to Take a Swing

Richards’ addition also changes the calculation for Miami’s final roster spot.

Before his signing, another big man was a priority. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald had reported that Miami wanted to use its 14th spot on a power forward or center, with Richards among the players drawing considerable interest.

That box has now been checked.

Miami can afford to think differently with No. 15.

The Heat’s roster has already undergone a dramatic transformation around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. Thompson adds championship experience and shooting, while Richards provides size and rebounding. Miami’s remaining deficiency is another player capable of handling the ball and creating for others when Mitchell sits.

Simmons would bring risk. Back problems derailed his career, and he hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since 2025. He recently told Men’s Health that nerve pain contributed to his decision to step away before beginning his comeback attempt this summer.

There will also be competition if his workout was as encouraging as advertised. Sacramento is searching for veteran point-guard help behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., giving Simmons a potentially clearer path to playing time.

Miami can offer something different.

A defined supporting role on a contender. A coaching staff accustomed to finding value in unconventional players. And, after adding Richards, enough roster balance to take a chance.

For the veteran minimum, Simmons’ combination of size, defense and playmaking makes him the type of upside bet Miami should at least explore before closing its roster.