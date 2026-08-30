Report: Miami Heat’s Stance on Signing Cam Thomas Revealed by Top Insider

The Miami Heat’s offseason got even more interesting after the team signed veteran sharpshooting wingman Klay Thompson to a two-year deal worth a little over $11 million.

“Klay is one of the most iconic players to ever suit up in the NBA,” said team president Pat Riley after Thompson’s deal became official. “A four-time battle-tested World Champion who will fit perfectly into his role as an all-around player at both ends of the court. We all talk about his shooting skill, but there is so much more he brings to the game. We are blessed that Klay chose the Heat in our quest to challenge for championships.”

After the Thompson signing, many fans want to know what is next for the Heat, which has one more roster opening.

Of the rumored names, Gabe Vincent has picked up the most traction as the Heat’s next move. But speculation has also tied Miami to free agent guard Cam Thomas, who is popular among fans for his elite scoring ability. And with the Heat supposedly on the lookout for backcourt reinforcements, Thomas has become a rumored target.

Will Miami Heat Pick Up Cam Thomas?

Thomas, still just 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. After multiple high-volume scoring seasons, Thomas was released and signed shortly thereafter by the Milwaukee Bucks, who then waived the guard just weeks later.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, although the Heat could use Thomas’ scoring out of the backcourt, the free agent guard doesn’t appear to be on the team’s radar.

“The word is that as a role player, you have to complement,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “On a contender, or at least a perceived contender, Cam Thomas would not come in as an ultimate high-usage player. Yes, he can score. But can he contribute to something greater? So far that answer has been rather obvious, because there is no doubt he can be a bucket. With only one currently available roster spot, that does not appear to be a direction of Heat choice.”

What Thomas Has Shown in the NBA

Is that he is a pure scorer. Over his third and fourth seasons, Thomas averaged 22.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the 3-point line in 91 appearances for the Nets.

After appearing in just 25 games in the 2024-25 season, Thomas was waived by the Nets ahead of the following season’s trade deadline. Days later, Thomas was signed by the Bucks. In 18 games in Milwaukee, Thomas averaged 10.7 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor.

That was the last we’ve seen of the 24-year-old in the NBA. He has, however, shown too much to not get another opportunity. He isn’t even 25 yet.

The Heat may not take a chance on Thomas because, quite frankly, the team needs a table-setting guard a lot more than a scoring one. But it might not be long before Thomas gets a call from another team.