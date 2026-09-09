Report: Miami Heat ‘Unlikley’ to Sign 6’3″ Elite Scorer Over Locker Room Concerns

The discourse around the Miami Heat has changed radically over the last almost three months.

As Heat reporter Barry Jackson noted, even landing a two-time NBA MVP and two of the league’s premier sharpshooters has not eased the speculation around what’s next for Miami.

“So even after a summer in which Miami acquired a two-time MVP (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and another future Hall of Famer (Klay Thompson), the questions keep coming about which player the Heat can now add to put it over the top,” Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. “Quick answer: At the moment, nobody. But that could change at February’s trade deadline. It could change next summer, if a former All-Star past his prime decides to sign with the Heat for the full nontaxpayer midlevel exception, a mechanism Miami has preserved for the 2027 offseason. Three former All-Star guards who have been a source of speculation — Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine and Jrue Holiday — would all boost the Heat’s title hopes. But it’s difficult to see a path for Miami to acquire Irving and Holiday.”

No Major Addition in Sight … But What About This Young Microwave Scorer?

The Heat has been linked to the likes of Irving and Holiday through speculation. Internet rumors have also connected the Heat to 24-year-old guard Cam Thomas, who is well known among NBA fans for his electric scoring ability. The Heat needs help in the backcourt, and Thomas could be the best scoring option available in free agency. But don’t expect the former Brooklyn Net to land in Miami.

“However, for a team looking for a scoring punch off the bench, a guy who can go get a bucket, Thomas is available and can get one,” NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin wrote. “Some Miami fans have pushed for the team to sign him, but that seems unlikely at this point. (He’s not going to want to play overseas, but he could give his NBA chances a boost with a big season in Europe.)”

Helin also pointed out that Thomas’ at times inefficient scoring and not-so-friendly approach in the locker room will make it hard for another team to take a chance on him.

“Last season between Brooklyn and Milwaukee, he averaged 13.5 points a game,” Helin wrote. “The season before in Brooklyn he averaged 24. However, he’s inefficient getting those points (31% from 3 and a .530 true shooting percentage last season, both well below the league average), doesn’t involve teammates, and isn’t a good defender. In short, he doesn’t contribute to winning basketball and, according to teammates, wasn’t popular in the locker room.”

Miami Looking the Direction of a Vet

Thomas isn’t even the kind of player the Heat, according to reports, is exploring. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last week that the Heat is eyeing a veteran in the backcourt.

“(Thompson) taking that $5.6 million salary allowed Miami to stay under their threshold and what have you,” Fischer reported this week. “… The Heat, to my understanding, do have some internal interest in looking at a veteran guard to round out their backcourt. Right now, they don’t have a ton of depth beyond Davion Mitchell at the position.”

According to Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Heat has considered a pair of experienced point guards to help backup Mitchell.

“The Heat have weighed the likes of veteran backups Gabe Vincent and Cam Payne, but would prefer to find someone with a better upside,” Deveney reported. “They do need a placeholder for that spot, though.”

As for Thomas, it would be somewhat surprising if he doesn’t get another opportunity soon. He is only 24 and has proven to be an elite scoring option.