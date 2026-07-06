Heat Get Intriguing DeMar DeRozan Update Amid Raptors Buzz

The Miami Heat may still have a legitimate chance to land one of the NBA’s biggest remaining free agents.

Hours after the Sacramento Kings waived six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, longtime Heat insider Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel identified the veteran scorer as a realistic option for Miami as president Pat Riley continues searching for offensive help around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Then came another intriguing update.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, NBA insider Jake Fischer said DeRozan has recently shared social media posts suggesting he would welcome a reunion with the Toronto Raptors.

But Fischer also revealed Miami remains a destination DeRozan has privately admired for years.

“So, we’ll see what happens there,” Fischer said after discussing Toronto. “But Miami’s always been a spot that we know that DeMar DeRozan has had an eye on.”

Fischer added that DeRozan also had significant interest in joining the Heat before signing with the Sacramento Kings in free agency two years ago.

Miami Has Been on DeRozan’s Radar

Fischer’s comments reinforce why the Heat immediately surfaced as a potential landing spot after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Sacramento had waived DeRozan following unsuccessful attempts to trade him.

Miami remains limited financially after reshaping its roster around Antetokounmpo, making veteran minimum signings and buyout opportunities among the franchise’s few realistic avenues to add established talent.

DeRozan fits that profile.

The six-time All-Star averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field in 77 games last season before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.

His ability to generate offense in the half court could help offset the departure of Norman Powell while reducing the scoring burden on Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Toronto Reunion Still Looms

At the same time, Fischer acknowledged that Toronto has emerged as another fascinating possibility.

“The Clippers, though, to my understanding, are not in on DeMar DeRozan,” Fischer said. “But he has, on social media, started to put out some type of messaging that maybe he’d be interested in a reunion up north with Toronto.”

The timing is notable.

The Raptors have reunited with Kawhi Leonard, while franchise icon Kyle Lowry is expected to sign a ceremonial one-day contract before retiring as a Raptor.

A DeRozan return would complete a remarkable reunion of the core figures from Toronto’s championship era.

Heat May Have Competition

Nothing in Fischer’s reporting indicates Toronto is actively pursuing DeRozan.

Instead, he suggested the interest is currently coming from the veteran forward’s side.

That leaves Miami very much in the conversation.

Winderman’s reporting identified DeRozan as a logical free-agent target, while Fischer’s latest comments suggest the feeling toward the Heat has existed for years.

Whether that longstanding interest proves stronger than the emotional pull of returning to Toronto remains one of the more compelling storylines still unfolding in free agency.

For Riley, the opportunity appears to remain alive.

The competition, however, may have become much more personal.