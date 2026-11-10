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Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Wasn’t Supposed to Hear It That Way, Doc Rivers Says

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks claps in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 after a Los Angeles Lakers timeout during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have their goals to chase with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but his former coach has pulled him into another conversation. Doc Rivers is now explaining what he meant after comments about coaching Giannis and his basketball IQ drew attention. According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Rivers contacted Antetokounmpo by text and acknowledged that part of his criticism crossed a line.

Rivers defended describing Giannis as difficult to coach, saying the challenge comes with working alongside superstar players. However, his explanation changed when the discussion reached basketball IQ.

“One of the things that Doc said was that Giannis wasn’t easy to coach, and he told me this morning that’s not a slight,” Spears said during ESPN’s NBA Today appearance.

Doc Rivers Defends One Comment and Reconsiders Another

Spears explained that Rivers compared the challenge to coaching stars such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Rivers’ explanation centered on creating more spacing for Antetokounmpo, rather than suggesting his former player was unwilling to listen. In that context, he characterized the coaching challenge as a compliment.

That explanation gives Rivers’ original remarks context, but it also sounds like an attempt to soften their impact. Calling someone difficult to coach does not automatically communicate admiration. If that was the intended message, the clarification became necessary because it was not clear.

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Draymond Green #23 and Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center on November 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The basketball IQ comment brought a more direct concession. Spears reported that Rivers wanted to discuss Giannis’ feel for the game instead. Rivers acknowledged that questioning his intelligence was a mistake and apologized by text.

“He said he felt really bad about even mentioning somebody’s IQ in any capacity,” Spears said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Little Reason to Revisit Milwaukee

There is a basketball discussion to be had about decision-making, spacing and how a superstar processes defensive pressure. But changing the wording from IQ to feel does not erase how the original assessment sounded. Rivers is offering a distinction that he evidently wishes he had made sooner.

For Heat fans, the important detail is that Rivers has not withdrawn every criticism. He defended one part while apologizing for another. Presenting the exchange as either a complete reversal or no retreat at all would miss that difference.

Still, this is Rivers taking a step back from his delivery. Giannis does not need to accept every explanation for the apology to matter. His former coach recognized that the conversation had gone somewhere he regretted.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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