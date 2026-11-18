The Miami Heat, like fans and gamers around the world, are fired up for Grand Theft Auto VI to drop. Miami is bringing that excitement into Kaseya Center for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to enjoy it, but he has another reason to look forward to tipoff.

The Heat star wants a win against his former team. For all the attention surrounding the special uniforms, court and arena attractions, Antetokounmpo made clear that the basketball still comes first. His comments, shared by Heat reporter Zach Weinberger, offered a reminder ahead of an unusual night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Welcomes Miami’s GTA 6 Celebration

“I understand the hype and feel like a lot of people in this room have played the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “They’re excited for the game to come up.”

Miami’s event, called “A Night in Vice City,” is a partnership with Rockstar Games ahead of the game’s November 19 release. Vice City is the game’s Miami-inspired setting, making the Heat a natural fit for the celebration. The team will play as Vice City for the evening with a special court and uniforms.

For fans planning to watch, the Bucks matchup tips off at 7 p.m. Eastern on November 18. ESPN will carry the game nationally, with Local 10 broadcasting in South Florida. That gives basketball fans outside Miami a chance to see the transformation.

Antetokounmpo said he was excited about the energy and the special presentation. He also mentioned the cars around the arena and the possibility of his children taking pictures with them. There is plenty for his family to enjoy while he handles the basketball side.

Heat Star Keeps Focus on Beating Milwaukee

However, Antetokounmpo’s priorities were easy to follow. He described winning as the “meat and potatoes” of the evening, bringing the conversation back to the game itself. The decorations can change, but his responsibility does not.

“Daddy, me, myself, gotta do my job, and my job is to show up and win the game,” Antetokounmpo said.

That is particularly relevant with Milwaukee on the other side. His history with the Bucks gives this matchup another layer beyond the video game celebration. Fans can appreciate the spectacle while also watching how he handles facing his former franchise.

Miami has created an evening that reaches beyond its basketball audience. Antetokounmpo sounds happy to embrace that attention. He wants the celebration to include a victory.