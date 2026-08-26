Miami Heat Get Great News as 6’11” 2-Way Big Man ‘Expected’ to Join Giannis

The vibes in Miami are extra glamorous nowadays. That’s been a rarity in late August in recent years. But this year is nothing like those years … because the Heat is back.

Helping the cause is future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson, who recently landed in Miami after reaching a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Adding Thompson is certainly worth celebrating, but as NBA insider Jake Fischer noted, the Heat still has some business to wipe off its bulletin board.

“Miami still has a little more work left to do here,” Fischer said Tuesday during a Bleacher Report live stream. “They have been connected to Nick Richards for some time and, to my understanding, he’s still been working out around the organization with players on this team.”

Miami Heat Getting Close to Landing a Reliable Veteran Big Man Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Heat could definitely use another big body and someone to back up star big man Bam Adebayo. According to Richards, the expectation is that the Heat will ultimately add Richards to one of its three remaining roster spots.

“And I do expect Nick Richards to be with Miami at this point in time barring some other change, but they will probably — as (Miami Herald reporter) Barry Jackson reported — leave their 15th roster spot open to see what ultimately develops on the market.”

Richards, 28, split last season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Over his six-year career, Richards, a former second round pick, has averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Heat has had Richards on its radar even before it signed Thompson to a two-year deal worth $11.5 million, Jackson reported.

“As the Heat finalizes a deal with Klay Thompson for its 13th roster spot – a deal could be formalized as early as Sunday – work already is being done on the 14th spot, which the Heat prefers to use on a power rotation player who could log minutes at center or power forward,” Jackson wrote. “Veteran 6-11 center Nick Richards has emerged as a player of considerable interest to Miami, but Richards is considering several options and it’s unclear if another team has offered him more guaranteed money.”

Richards Can Help Round Out Roster

Richards’ numbers have never leaped off the page, but he is a dependable big man on both sides of the ball. And with the Heat needing to reinforce its big man depth, signing Richards to a minimum contract could prove to be a strong decision.

“The frontcourt needs bolstering, so it would be wise for Miami to sign a center preferably,” Heat reporter Major Passons wrote for Sports Illustrated. “One player that has been linked to the Heat and who I identified early in the offseason as someone the Heat should sign, is Nick Richards. Richards is not someone that is going to make or break the Heat’s season, but then again, few players available at this point in time are going to be. What Richards would bring though is great depth and someone the Heat could rely on to do his job.”

With Thompson taking a bit of a financial haircut, the Heat has carved out room for two more players on minimum contracts. Richards appears to be a prime candidate for one of the final openings on the Heat roster.