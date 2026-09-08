Miami Heat Get Good News On ‘Prime’ Trade Target After New Insider Report

In case you have missed it, the Miami Heat was recently linked to superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who is speculated to be a new trade chip in Dallas soon.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, if the Mavericks take a step toward making Irving available ahead of next season’s trade deadline, teams would line up to acquire the 34-year-old. The Heat could be among those teams.

“Teams across the league are intrigued by how, or if, the 34-year-old Irving fits in the Mavericks’ long-term plans as the franchise prioritizes building around its teenage prodigy,” MacMahon wrote. “A healthy Irving, who has averaged 25.5 points and 5.1 assists per game in a Mavs uniform, could be a prime target for contenders before the trade deadline if new Dallas president Masai Ujiri is willing to engage in those discussions.”

Kyrie Irving an Option for Miami Heat Next Season?

The Heat doesn’t have a reliable point guard outside of Davion Mitchell, who might even be better suited as a star backup. Team insider Ira Winderman recently reported that the Heat wouldn’t hesitate much to trade stars like Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis if an opportunity to land a star guard emerges.

“With Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Heat clearly prioritized their backcourt with their remaining resources after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “You can only do so much in a single offseason. So for now, figure on a wait-and-see approach, knowing there remains the possibility of putting the Bobby Portis and Nikola Jovic salaries into a trade at some point should a significant backcourt upgrade come available.”

It is completely fair to question whether the Mavs would entertain a Heat trade package when Miami lacks tradeable draft picks and the young talent a team would typically want in exchange for a star. But in the unlikely scenario that the Heat is one of the few times truly interested in Irving around the trade deadline should he be available, Irving to Miami is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

Momentum Grows Toward Irving’s Eventual Dallas Exit

Plenty of recent reports have indicated that the Mavs have turned away all incoming trade interest for Irving, with one team executive saying recently that the Mavs are “not looking to move Kyrie and Kyrie isn’t looking to be moved either.” But Dallas may change its tune in a matter of months as teams continue to eye the situation.

“But front offices across the league anticipate that one or both parties could decide it’s in their best interest to part ways, wondering about the long-term fit of the 34-year-old Irving as the Mavs prioritize building around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg,” a recent ESPN report read.

Heavy NBA insider reported recently that the Mavs are lining their cards to see if an Irving trade can be executed ahead of the trade deadline in February.

“Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline,” Deveney reported.

For now, the Mavs have high hopes for what Irving can bring to the table next season alongside Flagg, the reigning Rookie of the Year.