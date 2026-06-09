Heat Insider Says Giannis Chances Of Joining Miami Over 50%

The Miami Heat have emerged as the top trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo when looking at the trade market. Previous comments praising Miami always made them a top option for this subject, but more things keep lining up in their favor heading into the offseason. The New York Knicks are out of the Giannis rumor mill after reaching the NBA Finals and becoming the strong favorites to win the NBA Championship with the 3-0 lead.

Popular Heat beat writer Ira Winderman listed the likelihood of Antetokounmpo joining Miami at over 50%:

“In the pantheon of stories that I’ve written that I’ve never hit ‘print’, last night I wrote my ‘Heat get Giannis Antetokounmpo [story]’… I am at that point, that I think it is possible that I might be out, I might be getting the car washed, I might be doing something else. I got to have that story ready. You guys over the years have asked me to put percentages on this stuff, and it’s a hard thing to do. I think saying ‘50/50’ might be selling this even a little bit short.”

Winderman even referenced already starting to write an article about Giannis becoming a member of the Heat. Many believe Miami holds a strong trade package and more importantly, that the two-time MVP would love to play there.

Miami Heat Want Rumors Out There

Another interesting point made by Winderman that adds more smoke to the fire featured the Heat organization. History has shown that Miami will step in to stop reports if inaccurate things are being spread by the media.

Winderman provided this insight into how the team is handling the current rumors:

“The fact is, the Heat have not stopped any of this. I can’t tell you how many times the Heat over the years will tell us ‘hey guys you need to back off a little.’ Because they know the bad look at the end when you don’t get Beal, Harden, Durant, Irving. I think if the Heat thought there was not a good chance of this happening, they would have dropped breadcrumbs to us to say ‘hey guys, you may want to pull back’. There’s been none of that.”

Miami asked the media to back off past rumors involving Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden due to not wanting to create unreal expectations. The Heat have not done this with Giannis to make it more likely they expect to acquire him.

Giannis Makes Miami Heat True Contenders

Miami has failed to add the big names on the market in recent years to become a legitimate contender. Jimmy Butler led them to multiple underdog NBA Finals runs, but those rosters weren’t considered title favorites by any means.

The Milwaukee Bucks trading Giannis to the Heat would make them an instant contender and one of the top three East favorites. Rumored trade packages include names like Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and other expendable pieces to keep enough talent.

Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league and just needs a decent supporting staff to make a team contend. Miami can’t risk striking out on Giannis with so much momentum on their side.