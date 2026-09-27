Heat Move On From Promising Guard Before Dennis Smith Jr. Signing

The Miami Heat‘s developmental backcourt is undergoing a late makeover just as training camp arrives.

A day before news emerged that Miami had reached an agreement with veteran point guard Dennis Smith Jr., the Sioux Falls Skyforce traded Jahmir Young‘s NBA G League returning-player rights to the Coachella Valley Lakers. In return, Miami’s affiliate acquired the rights to 7-foot center Kylor Kelley and a 2027 G League first-round pick originally belonging to the Rip City Remix.

Young’s departure closes another chapter of his time in the Heat organization after a breakout season that briefly carried him all the way to Miami.

The Heat declined Young’s team option this summer and did not extend him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. His G League rights remained with Sioux Falls until Saturday’s trade.

Now, another veteran guard appears headed toward the Skyforce.

Miami Turns to Dennis Smith Jr. After Jahmir Young Trade

Smith has agreed to join the Heat on an Exhibit 10 contract, according to South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. But this isn’t necessarily a move designed to put the former No. 9 overall pick on Miami’s opening-night roster.

Smith will not be with the Heat when training camp begins, and a return to Sioux Falls is considered likely. If Miami eventually waives him and Smith spends at least 60 days with the Skyforce, the Exhibit 10 agreement makes him eligible for a bonus of up to $91,000.

Smith already knows the program.

The 28-year-old appeared in 21 regular-season games for Sioux Falls last season, averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Miami had monitored him throughout the summer before reaching the agreement, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The timing puts Miami’s developmental guard rotation into clearer focus, even if the Young trade and Smith agreement are separate transactions.

Young was arguably Sioux Falls’ most productive offensive player last season.

Jahmir Young Leaves Heat System After Breakout Season

Young averaged 26.0 points, 8.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 25 regular-season games for the Skyforce, earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors. He shot 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

Miami eventually converted Young from a two-way contract to a standard deal for the remainder of last season, but the relationship did not extend into 2026-27. The Heat declined his option in June and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Heat haven’t traded Young himself. He remains free to sign an NBA contract anywhere. What changed hands were his G League returning rights, meaning Coachella Valley would control his G League destination if he plays in the league under those rights.

For Sioux Falls, the return addresses another position. Kelley averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers’ affiliate last season, and Miami also picked up a future first-round G League selection. Whether Kelley actually reports to Sioux Falls remains undetermined.

Young’s scoring and playmaking won’t be easily replaced.

But with Miami moving his rights and simultaneously working to bring Smith back into the organization, the Heat appear prepared to reshape the Skyforce backcourt around a familiar veteran rather than revisit last season’s arrangement.