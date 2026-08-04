Miami Heat Get Major Jrue Holiday Trade Update After New Blazers Report

The Miami Heat offseason has seemingly relaxed ever since landing Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade. Although the Heat is working behind the scenes to map out its next move, in terms of deals, nothing has materialized since June.

After landing Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time NBA MVP, the immediate question was how the Heat would build a contending roster around him. Bam Adebayo is a star big man with an impressive two-way skillset, and Andrew Wiggins can do a little bit of everything, but most would contend Miami needs a touch more to boost its chances of contending for the East crown.

With the Heat needing some backcourt help, one player who has been floated as a potential target is Antetokounmpo’s former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, who is now the lead veteran star in Portland.

Miami Heat’s Path to Landing Jrue Holiday is Only One

Holiday, even at 36, remains one those impact players who contribute far more than the stat sheet suggests. With Miami short on table-setters, though Davion Mitchell will be counted on for plenty of quality minutes each game, and given Holiday’s history with Antetokounmpo, with whom he won the 2021 NBA title, the Heat certainly makes sense for the two-time champion guard on paper. But the Trail Blazers have made a decision, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. (h/t hoopsrumors.com)

“According to Stein, there’s also no indications that the Trail Blazers would consider a buyout for Jrue Holiday or that the veteran guard is interested in one. There has apparently been speculation about a possible Holiday buyout that would get him back to the Sixers, his original NBA team, but that speculation isn’t credible, per Stein,” hoopsrumors’ Luke Adams wrote.

For Miami to land Holiday, it would need to do so via a trade with the Blazers, though there have been no reports that the Heat has Holiday, a one time All-Star, on its radar.

Fortunately, there are ways the Heat could work out a deal for Holiday, with Heavy proposing a three-team trade that sends Miami’s Nikola Jovic, among other assets, to the Blazers in exchange for Holiday.

Holiday along with Antetokounmpo, Wiggins and Adebayo make the Heat a serious contender in the East? It’d be hard to argue no.

New Name Emerges in Rampant Heat Speculation

Perhaps a more realistic target for the Heat — if not now, maybe at some point down the line — is Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine.

LaVine, 31, is trapped on a rebuilding team and could soon make his way to a contender that could really use his services. Perhaps the Heat is among those teams. For now, LaVine, a two-time All-Star, will stand pat with the Kings, reports the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson.

“Zach LaVine’s uncertain future with the Sacramento Kings has been the subject of speculation for months, but contrary to recent reports the Kings are not considering a buyout, a league source told The Sacramento Bee,” Anderson wrote. “The Kings expect LaVine to compete and play well in the final year of the five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2022. LaVine could have pursued opportunities elsewhere, but he chose to exercise his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.”

Meanwhile, the Heat remains in hot pursuit of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who has one year remaining on his deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Miami is hopeful Thompson will reach a buyout in Dallas, allowing the Heat to sign the four-time champion in free agency.