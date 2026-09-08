Miami Heat Get Major Jrue Holiday Trade Update After New Report

The chatter around the Miami Heat offseason is still loud as we approach the start of a new season.

The moves the Heat has made this summer have been discussed at length, from the trade that landed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson in free agency.

But one reason there is still such buzz surrounding the Heat is because the team has a major need somewhat unaddressed. We say that because the Heat has a starting point guard it feels confident in (hey Davion Mitchell!), but it is fair to question if the team has enough at the position to compete for a championship.

That is the main reason why the rumor mill has stirred up more targets for the Heat, including Jrue Holiday, who memorably won a championship playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jrue Holiday to Miami Heat: Some Legitimacy Behind the Rumors?

On Tuesday, Heat insider Barry Jackson weighed in on the Holiday-to-Heat speculation, saying that Miami could have an opportunity for splashy trade down the line.

“So even after a summer in which Miami acquired a two-time MVP (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and another future Hall of Famer (Klay Thompson), the questions keep coming about which player the Heat can now add to put it over the top,” Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. “Quick answer: At the moment, nobody. But that could change at February’s trade deadline. It could change next summer, if a former All-Star past his prime decides to sign with the Heat for the full nontaxpayer midlevel exception, a mechanism Miami has preserved for the 2027 offseason. Three former All-Star guards who have been a source of speculation — Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine and Jrue Holiday — would all boost the Heat’s title hopes. But it’s difficult to see a path for Miami to acquire Irving and Holiday.”

As for rumors that Holiday could shake free in Portland, Jackson reports the Blazers have no intentions to buyout the roughly $72 million remaining on Holiday’s four-year contract. And even if the Blazers looked to move the two-time NBA champion, the Heat’s financial situation would make it difficult to fit Holiday under the cap.

“Portland, which has playoff aspirations, isn’t going to buy out Holiday, who’s due $34.2 million this season, with a $37.2 million player option in 2027-28,” Jackson wrote. “And cobbling together the salary to satisfy cap rules — and keep Miami under a hard cap — would be challenging in a hypothetical Holiday trade. Another $6 million in salary would be needed to supplement Nikola Jovic ($16.2 million) and Davion Mitchell ($12.4 million) to make such a deal cap compliant.”

Holiday Could Be an Option … Just Not Now

Other recent reports out of Miami have stated that the Heat wouldn’t hesitate to move players like Jovic or even Portis if an opportunity to land a star point guard came around.

A trade for Holiday would be challenging but not impossible. There is reason to believe that the Heat would at least weigh acquiring the veteran guard via trade if he became available because of his history with Antetokounmpo.

Holiday is older and a step or two past his prime, but his impact on winning remains undeniable. That’s one reason why the Blazers, as Jackson noted, are prepared to enter next season with Holiday on the roster; Portland wants to win, and Holiday will certainly help in that.

Things could, however, get interesting ahead of next season’s trade deadline. If the Blazers are failing to meet expectations, watch out for Holiday as either a buyout or trade candidate.