Heat’s Klay Thompson Pursuit Gains Momentum After Mavericks Development

The Miami Heat still view Klay Thompson as their top remaining offseason target.

Dallas may have just made that pursuit more complicated.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavericks are among several teams with sign-and-trade interest in restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin. If Dallas succeeds in acquiring the 24-year-old wing, it could reshape Thompson’s future with the franchise — a development the Heat will be watching closely.

“As for the Mavericks, any pursuit of Mathurin would likely need either a trade or buyout of Klay Thompson, who’s on an expiring $17.46 million contract,” Scotto reported. “Without Thompson, Max Christie would be the only remaining true shooting guard on the roster.”

For Miami, the report creates both opportunity and uncertainty.

The Heat have spent much of the offseason searching for perimeter shooting after missing out on LeBron James. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently identified Thompson as Miami’s No. 1 target, whether through a trade or a potential buyout.

Now another layer has been added to the equation.

Bennedict Mathurin Chase Could Shape Klay Thompson’s Future

Dallas has shown little interest in simply buying out Thompson’s contract.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported the Mavericks prefer to keep the four-time NBA champion as a trade asset rather than let him leave for nothing. That stance has complicated Miami’s preferred path to acquiring one of the league’s greatest shooters.

Scotto’s latest reporting suggests there may be another avenue.

If the Mavericks ultimately land Mathurin, Thompson’s roster spot and expiring $17.46 million salary could become more valuable as part of a trade or buyout scenario.

Mathurin is drawing significant interest around the league.

Scotto reported the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing the restricted free agent, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Mavericks have all explored sign-and-trade possibilities.

Each team faces financial or roster hurdles, but Dallas’ involvement stands out from Miami’s perspective because of its direct connection to Thompson.

When the Mavericks signed Thompson two summers ago, the goal was clear: surround Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with shooting and another proven champion after falling short in the NBA Finals against Boston. The landscape has changed dramatically since then. Dončić is gone, and Dallas has turned the page to reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and first-year coach Dusty May, whom the Mavericks hired away from Michigan after he guided the Wolverines to the national championship.

That organizational shift makes every veteran decision more significant, including what Dallas ultimately does with Thompson.

Heat Remain Patient as Market Evolves

The Heat’s strategy has not changed.

Miami Herald insider Anthony Chiang reported earlier this week that the Heat would rather wait for a possible Thompson buyout than force a difficult trade.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote.

A trade remains possible, but Miami’s options are limited.

According to Chiang, Nikola Jović, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis are the only players on the current roster who can be moved in a straightforward one-for-one salary match with Thompson.

If Thompson were bought out instead, Miami could use the remainder of its mid-level exception to offer him a contract while avoiding the need to part with rotation pieces.

Whether Dallas ever reaches that point remains uncertain.

The Mavericks have repeatedly signaled they want value in return for Thompson, not a clean financial exit.

Still, Scotto’s report introduces a new wrinkle.

Should Dallas intensify its pursuit of Mathurin, Thompson’s status could quickly become one of the more important storylines left this offseason. For the Heat, whose search for elite perimeter shooting continues after missing out on LeBron, that is a situation worth monitoring closely.