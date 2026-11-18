The Miami Heat have gotten a career resurgence out of Klay Thompson so far. In the 2026-27 season, Thompson has started hot from three after an average season with the Dallas Mavericks. His shooting has caught the attention of someone who knows what he can do.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered praise for his teammate on The Draymond Green Show. Green has concerns about Miami’s depth and its chances of contending in the Eastern Conference. However, he sounds happy to see Thompson finding his rhythm again.

“I don’t think they have the depth to be as dangerous as you’d want them to be in the East. You’re always an injury away of things going the wrong way when you don’t have depth. But it’s been beautiful to watch my dog Killa Klay kill the way he’s been killing!”

Klay Thompson’s Shooting Gives Heat a Boost

Through 13 appearances, Thompson is averaging 15.5 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc and 45.1% overall. That compares with 11.7 points per game and 38.3% shooting from three during the 2025-26 season in Dallas. His minutes have also increased from 21.7 to 24.2 per game.

Those numbers give Miami fans a reason to feel encouraged. Thompson is scoring more while making a higher percentage of his shots, rather than simply getting more opportunities. Sustaining that efficiency would give the Heat a perimeter threat. That is exactly what Erik Spoelstra needs out of Thompson.

There have already been reminders of how quickly he can change a game. Thompson scored 30 points with eight three-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 4. He followed that with seven threes against Sacramento on Nov. 8 and six against Detroit on Nov. 14.

Green’s reaction captured the enjoyment of seeing his former teammate produce again. He praised “my dog Killa Klay” and celebrated “the way he’s been killing.” For Thompson, the acknowledgment comes from someone who shared his biggest basketball moments.

Draymond Green Still Questions Miami’s Depth

Green’s enthusiasm for Thompson did not extend to an endorsement of Miami’s championship chances. He questioned whether the Heat have enough depth and warned about an injury changing their outlook. That was a roster assessment, separate from his appreciation for Thompson’s play.

The distinction matters because Thompson playing well and Miami needing more reliable options can both be true. His shooting helps create space for teammates and punishes defenses that leave him open. It does not automatically answer every question about the rotation.

For Miami, the next step is seeing whether this start holds up over a longer stretch. Thirteen appearances are enough to recognize improvement, but there is plenty of season left. Thompson has given the Heat something already, and Green has made clear he is enjoying watching it.