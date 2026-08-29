Miami Heat Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update from Insider as Interest Grows

Suddenly, most fans cannot go long when discussing the NBA without mentioning the Miami Heat.

The Heat has become a main subject in the basketball world after landing two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson, the fourth-best 3-point shooter of all time.

Miami looks to get back in the mix of contenders next season after revamping its roster this summer. But the Heat’s offseason order of operations aren’t complete. With one more roster spot available, the Heat is expected to add a player, with many expectating the Heat to address its backcourt to pair someone alongside the defensive-minded Davion Mitchell.

While the Heat gets down to more business, rumblings surrounding superstar point guard Kyrie Irving have intensified in recent weeks, with teams around the league reportedly keeping an eye on Irving to see how his situation with the Dallas Mavericks unfolds in the near future.

Miami Heat a Realistic Landing Spot for Kyrie Irving if He Gets Traded?

It was only natural that the Heat would get tied to more NBA trade rumors after acquiring Antetokounmpo. After league insider Marc Stein reported that teams “continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches,” the rumor mill linked Irving to the Heat. But according to Heat reporter Ira Winderman, an Irving trade to the Heat is totally possible but not entirely plausible … for now.

“With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo accounting for so much of the Heat’s cap, the remainder of the roster offers limited options in terms of matching salary,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “While Andrew Wiggins could help in that regard, his extension is so favorable and his positional need so significant to the Heat, that he seemingly stands as a keeper (arguably more valued than Kyrie). So when it comes to matching salaries, once the Sept. 6 trade restriction (to be aggregated in a trade) is lifted on Bobby Portis, you could make the math work with Portis, Nikola Jovic and Davion Mitchell.”

Even if the Heat could make the machinations of an Irving trade work, Winderman questions if the Mavs would ever be interested in dealing their nine-time All-Star to the Heat.

“But Dallas would do that why? It would mean taking on three more years of Jovic and one more of Portis, plus having to waive three players,” Winderman wrote. “So, yes, there is math that could be argued (albeit not argued very convincingly). But common sense, and the lack of remaining Heat draft capital after the Giannis trade, speak otherwise. Yes, with Dallas buying out Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, at 34, also would appear misaligned for a team turning to the youth of Cooper Flagg and other prospects. But other teams probably could offer more, if so inclined.”

Irving Expected to Hit the Trade Block Soon

Although Irving may not land in Miami alongside Antetokounmpo, he could be on the move in the coming months.

So far, the Mavs have slammed the door on all incoming trade interest for Irving, who has generated plenty of intrigue around the league given Dallas timeline around teenage sensation Cooper Flagg. But some believe Irving could exit Dallas sooner than later.

Recently, ESPN polled a panel of experts on some of the league’s biggest questions, one of them being which player they expect will be the next to request a trade. Low and behold, Irving slotted second on that list, only behind Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis.

“But front offices across the league anticipate that one or both parties could decide it’s in their best interest to part ways, wondering about the long-term fit of the 34-year-old Irving as the Mavs prioritize building around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg,” the ESPN article read.

Irving, 34, is expected to return healthy next season after tearing his ACL in March 2025. For now, the Mavs seem thrilled about having the opportunity to showcase Irving and Flagg as teammates.