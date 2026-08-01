Heat’s Zach LaVine Hopes Take Hit After New Kings Update

The Miami Heat‘s patient approach to the offseason has centered on one strategy.

Wait.

Whether it’s Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, or Zach LaVine, Miami has preferred preserving flexibility over forcing a trade for another veteran scorer.

One of those possibilities, however, appears to be fading.

Speaking on Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel said the Sacramento Kings have no intention of buying out LaVine despite growing speculation that the two-time All-Star could eventually hit the open market.

“They’re not going to be looking to buy him out,” Siegel said. “That’s not going to be happening this offseason.”

For a Heat team that had been monitoring LaVine’s situation, that’s a meaningful development.

Kings See Zach LaVine as Valuable Asset

According to Siegel, Sacramento still believes LaVine has value both on the court and as a potential trade chip.

“The Kings plan on keeping Zach LaVine as one of their stars on this young kind of rebuild roster that they have, and they do see value in keeping Zach LaVine,” Siegel said.

The Kings are evaluating a roster built around emerging young talent, including Keegan Murray, rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and 2025 first-round pick Nique Clifford.

If that group proves more competitive than expected, Siegel believes Sacramento could even consider keeping LaVine beyond this season.

“Maybe they look to keep him past this season, depending on how the first half of this year goes for the Kings,” he said.

The bigger reason, though, is timing.

LaVine’s expiring contract could become significantly more valuable closer to the NBA trade deadline.

“He’s going to enter the trade deadline as probably one of the main trade targets for teams that become desperate,” Siegel said.

Whether it’s injuries or championship contenders searching for another scorer, Siegel expects interest to increase in January and February.

“They’re going to look at Zach LaVine on an expiring $48 million contract as a means to get immediate production and immediate scoring, both on and off the ball offensively.”

From Sacramento’s perspective, buying him out now simply doesn’t make business sense.

“So the Kings know that they have no reason to buy him out,” Siegel said. “There’s no reason to give him to any team on a small deal when you know that there’s going to be teams interested in him come time for January and February.”

Heat’s Options Continue to Narrow

The update represents a setback for Miami’s patient offseason strategy.

Miami Herald Heat insider Anthony Chiang previously identified LaVine as a player worth monitoring if he unexpectedly became available.

“Another player under contract but who could potentially become available later this offseason is Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine,” Chiang wrote.

Chiang also acknowledged the challenges.

With LaVine opting into the final year of his contract worth approximately $49 million, any buyout would be financially complicated. He noted Sacramento could theoretically waive and stretch LaVine before Aug. 29 or attempt to trade his expiring contract instead, though matching nearly $49 million in salary presents significant obstacles under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Siegel’s latest reporting points strongly toward the second option.

That leaves Miami looking elsewhere.

The Heat continue to prioritize Thompson, whom Chiang has identified as the organization’s top remaining target. Miami has also held discussions with Bradley Beal and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan while waiting to see whether either veteran eventually reaches free agency or becomes available at a favorable price.

LaVine appeared to fit that same category only days ago.

The 31-year-old averaged 19.2 points on 39% 3-point shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, remaining one of the league’s most efficient perimeter scorers despite Sacramento’s transition toward a younger core.

For now, though, the Kings aren’t planning to let him walk.

Instead, they’re betting his greatest value may come several months from now, when contenders begin searching for one final piece before the trade deadline.

That also means one less potential path for the Heat as they continue searching for another proven scorer to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.