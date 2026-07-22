Miami Heat Learn Potential Reason Behind LeBron James’ Decision Delay

Heat president Pat Riley is still waiting on that airplane to find a Miami airport. It hasn’t. But the hope is the flight crew has begun preparations for landing.

We have entered Day 22 of LeBron James watch and, just like the previous 21 days, we have no idea where the league’s oldest player will play next season.

But what really could be the reason behind the delay?

James has been weighing plenty of factors throughout the free agency decision-making process, one of them being family. Well, a member of his family just so happens to be in the NBA, and his standing on the team he is currently playing for is rather uncertain.

According to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, James’ oldest son, Bronny James, might be indirectly contributing to the deliberation as questions continue to swirl about whether he’ll remain with the Lakers.

“That roster squeeze puts Bronny James squarely at the center of league-wide speculation,” Robinson wrote after the Lakers’ recent free agent signing put their roster over the league-mandated limit. “Although the Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny’s $2.3 million salary for the 2026–27 season after his developmental strides late last year, taking on Thybulle creates an obvious roster problem. Bronny stands out as an easy piece to move in a trade or sign-and-trade setup — and that exact dynamic might explain why LeBron is taking his sweet time in free agency.”

Does Miami Heat’s Path to Landing LeBron James Involve His Son?

According to earlier reports, teams interested in the elder James are open to acquiring his son to help lure the four-time league MVP. Whether the Heat is among those teams is unknown, but if acquiring the 21-year-old Bronny is a condition for getting LeBron, it is hard to believe the Heat wouldn’t pull the trigger.

“If a team attempting to land LeBron uses Bronny as a leverage point, acquiring the younger guard could tilt the scales in securing King James,” Robinson wrote.

No one — perhaps not even James — knows what lies ahead for the league’s all time leading scorer. The younger James’ future could very well explain why the elder James has not decided where he wants to play next season. After all, Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, has already told teams that the 22-time All-Star has the information he needs to make a decision.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?’ ” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. “And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.’”

Heat Continues Waiting for the Big Reveal

Everyone, even NBA commissioner Adam Silver, is ready for the LeBron-a-Thon to be over with. But Paul cautions that James is in a position where he simply cannot be rushed — even if it is holding up some business for the league.

“We understand where the league is at and things of that nature as it pertains to the schedule, but it’s a very conflicting thing because this is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said.

As for some complaining that James is deliberately prolonging his free agency to delight in all the attention, Paul had a response.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”

It makes sense why the Heat has emerged as one of the top three teams in the James sweepstakes.

Miami was where James played arguably four of his most dominant seasons; he won two league MVP awards, two Finals MVP awards and a pair of championships as Heat.

The Heat aims to return to championship contention after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even at 41, James might be the final missing piece.