Report: Miami Heat Learn Major $118 Million Factor in Landing LeBron James

The Miami Heat are in the same boat as the rest of us. No one knows what lies ahead for LeBron James. Maybe not even James himself. But there is more information being revealed as the four-time NBA MVP’s free agency approaches one month.

James has been known to take extremely calculated approaches to his free agencies. In the three previous times he switched teams, there was always that one under-the-radar factor that few saw coming.

According to ESPN NBA insider Vince Goodwill, James preferred reunion with Kyrie Irving is a factor in his free agency decision.

“League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is.”

Do the Miami Heat Need to Grab Irving to Lure LeBron James?

With Giannis Antetokounmpo already in Miami, it is hard to imagine James passing up the Heat if the team managed to acquire Irving from the Mavs.

Irving, 34, spent three seasons as James’ teammate in Cleveland, where the star duo guided the Cavs to three straight NBA Finals appearances and the historic 2016 championship.

Irving is older, perhaps not as good as he once was and coming off a major injury, yet James still views his former teammate in high regard. But a reunion may be out of the question — unless James pulls a stunner and chooses the Mavs in free agency.

“There has been no trade talks in the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability, kind of when Masai Ujiri was hired and Mike Schmitz was hired to be the GM of the Mavericks.”

LeBron Also Has Another Ex-Running Mate on His Radar

Irving and James were a marvelous on-court fit, something that can also be said about James and Anthony Davis, who is now the star center of the Washington Wizards.

According to Yahoo’s Kevin O’Conner, James could be laying low as he awaits Davis to find himself on a contending team.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis. If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction,” O’Conner reported.

Meanwhile, the Heat likely feel another blockbuster trade shouldn’t be a condition for James to sign. Miami already emptied its asset clip when it landed Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. At this time, trading for either Irving and Davis — two players whose respective teams are uninterested in moving anyway — is purely fantasy.

The Heat are waiting on James, as president Pat Riley disclosed last week during Antetokounmpo’s introductory news conference. With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo already manning arguably the league’s most dominant frontcourt, Miami perhaps feels it is an elite 41-year-old playmaker away from conquering the Eastern Conference.