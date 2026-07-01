Miami Heat Face New Competition for LeBron James

The Miami Heat have another team to contend with in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Minnesota Timberwolves were among several teams that reached out to James on Tuesday after the four-time NBA champion informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return for the 2026-27 season.

While Minnesota is not considered one of the favorites, its decision to enter the race adds another competitor as the Heat continue monitoring the possibility of a reunion with the franchise icon.

Timberwolves Enter the Race

Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves quickly contacted James’ camp after his departure from Los Angeles became official.

However, team and league sources told The Athletic that Minnesota does not believe it is “anywhere near the front of the line” for James’ services because of its limited spending power.

The Timberwolves could explore moving Josh Green, who carries a $14.7 million expiring contract, to create additional financial flexibility, but Krawczynski reported that Minnesota remains intrigued by Green’s upside and that no meaningful trade discussions had materialized.

Even so, Minnesota’s outreach underscores how sought-after James remains despite entering his 24th NBA season.

Heat Remain Linked to Reunion

Despite another team joining the chase, Miami continues to be viewed as one of James’ most intriguing options.

NBA insider Jake Fischer has linked the Heat to James, while the Miami Herald, reported that the organization would welcome a reunion if the four-time MVP decides to return.

According to the Herald, the relationship between James and the Heat has strengthened considerably since their 2014 split, with the franchise now open to bringing back the player who helped deliver back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

James would also reunite with Bam Adebayo and the newly acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving Miami another championship-tested superstar to bolster an already formidable core.

Minnesota Offers Different Appeal

Although the Timberwolves face financial challenges, they can present James with an attractive basketball situation.

Minnesota created a major opening at power forward after parting ways with Julius Randle and Naz Reid, leaving a significant hole in its frontcourt.

James could immediately step into that role alongside Anthony Edwards, giving the Timberwolves another elite playmaker and veteran leader.

Still, Krawczynski reported that Minnesota understands it is not among the frontrunners.

Heat’s Competition Continues to Grow

Miami’s pursuit of James was already expected to include stiff competition from the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams that have consistently been linked to the future Hall of Famer.

The Warriors remain one of the betting favorites after multiple reports indicated Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to help recruit James, while Cleveland continues to generate speculation about a homecoming alongside a roster featuring James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Now the Timberwolves have joined the list.

Whether Minnesota can overcome its financial limitations remains uncertain.

But Krawczynski’s reporting confirms that the Heat’s pursuit of James has become even more competitive as another Western Conference contender enters one of the NBA’s biggest free-agency races.