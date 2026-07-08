Heat Get Major LeBron James-Giannis Update From NBA Insider

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of LeBron James may have another important factor working in its favor.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the opportunity to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on James’ radar longer than many around the league realized.

Speaking Wednesday on Bleacher Report’s livestream, Fischer revealed he believes James has seriously contemplated teaming up with the two-time MVP for some time, well before Miami acquired Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason.

“I do believe that opportunity to play with Giannis is something that he has been considering and has looked at for a bit here,” Fischer said.

The comments provide fresh insight into why Miami continues to be viewed as one of the leading contenders in the four-time MVP’s ongoing free agency.

Fischer Reveals Earlier Giannis Connection

Fischer said the idea first crossed his mind last offseason when Milwaukee was searching for ways to reshape its roster.

Before the Bucks waived Damian Lillard and signed Myles Turner, Fischer wondered why Milwaukee never explored a blockbuster swap involving James.

“I was surprised that Milwaukee didn’t even think about calling L.A. and trying to trade Damian Lillard for LeBron,” Fischer said.

Fischer clarified he was not suggesting James actively wanted to join the Bucks.

Instead, he believes the chance to play alongside Antetokounmpo has appealed to James for some time.

“Not to say that LeBron was wanting to go to Milwaukee,” Fischer said. “But I think in that scenario… that would have at least scratched his itch and something that he would have been interested in.”

Miami Heat Can Now Offer That Opportunity

What Milwaukee never pursued, Miami now can.

After acquiring Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, the Heat suddenly possess one of the NBA’s most intriguing recruiting pitches.

A lineup featuring James, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would instantly become one of the league’s most accomplished veteran trios while giving James another opportunity to compete for a championship under Erik Spoelstra.

Fischer’s comments also align with recent reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania identified Miami as one of the three teams that continue surfacing most frequently in conversations surrounding James’ free agency, alongside Cleveland and Philadelphia.

He also reported that Antetokounmpo would welcome the opportunity to play with James in Miami.

The Feeling is Mutual Between LeBron and New Heat Star

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo fueled additional speculation during a livestream with internet personality N3on.

When asked about reports linking James to the Heat, Antetokounmpo smiled before responding:

“In Miami?”

Later, after being shown a fake social media report claiming James had already committed to Cleveland, Antetokounmpo laughed.

“Touch my heart, bro. Don’t do that to me,” he said before adding, “Ahhh… There is a chance!”

While lighthearted, the exchange reflected Antetokounmpo’s interest in the possibility of teaming with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Decision Still Belongs to LeBron

James continues evaluating multiple destinations as free agency enters another week.

Rich Paul has said the four-time MVP intends to take his time before making a decision, while league insiders continue identifying Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as the primary contenders.

Whether James ultimately chooses South Beach remains unknown.

But according to Fischer, one element of Miami’s recruiting pitch predates the Heat’s pursuit itself.

The opportunity to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is something James has been thinking about for much longer than anyone realized.