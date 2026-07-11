Heat Receive Major DeMar DeRozan Free Agency News Amid LeBron Watch

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of DeMar DeRozan may have received a meaningful boost.

After days of speculation linking the six-time All-Star to a sentimental reunion with the Toronto Raptors, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported Friday that Toronto is not in a position financially to pursue its former franchise cornerstone, making such a homecoming increasingly unlikely.

“I’ve mentioned this before, but the Raptors really aren’t in a position to offer even veteran minimum deals to free agents such as former Raptors DeMar DeRozan or Jonas Valanciunas, as much as it would make for a great story,” Grange wrote.

The update removes one of the more intriguing potential landing spots for DeRozan and could leave the Heat with one fewer competitor if they ultimately pivot away from LeBron James.

Heat Still Have DeRozan Waiting in the Wings

Miami has repeatedly surfaced as one of the teams monitoring DeRozan’s market.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that DeRozan’s free agency is unusually tied to James’ decision, identifying the Heat as one of the franchises prepared to pivot if they miss out on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“DeRozan is tied to LeBron James in an unusual way,” Windhorst said on NBA Today.

“I believe that some of the teams that are waiting on an answer from LeBron James — teams like Miami — also could be DeRozan teams if LeBron doesn’t land there.”

The Heat’s interest makes basketball sense.

After trading former All-Star Tyler Herro as part of the blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo and then watching last season’s All-Star Norman Powell sign with the Chicago Bulls in free agency, Miami suddenly has a pressing need to replenish scoring and playmaking in its backcourt.

DeRozan’s résumé remains impressive. The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 50% from the field in 77 games last season before his tenure with the Sacramento Kings came to an end. Those numbers help explain why the Heat continue to view him as one of the premier contingency plans if their pursuit of James falls short.

That waiting game continues.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday that James is giving stronger consideration to Eastern Conference destinations than many around the league expected, with Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia emerging as the teams drawing the most serious interest.

If James ultimately signs elsewhere, Miami could quickly turn its attention to DeRozan.

Toronto Reunion Appears Unlikely

The Raptors’ salary cap situation is the primary obstacle.

According to Grange, even signing DeRozan to a veteran minimum contract would push Toronto above the first apron unless the front office makes additional roster moves.

Grange outlined several complicated workarounds, including converting second-round pick Jaden Bradley from a two-way contract to a standard minimum deal and temporarily carrying only 13 players. Even then, he questioned whether DeRozan would still be available by the time Toronto created enough flexibility.

“It’s hard to imagine DeRozan or Valanciunas being on the market at that point,” Grange wrote.

The financial reality effectively takes one of DeRozan’s most sentimental destinations out of serious contention.

Heat Continue Waiting on LeBron

Miami remains focused on James.

The Heat have reshaped their roster around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo while pursuing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who would form another superstar trio in South Beach.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously questioned whether DeRozan’s mid-range-oriented offensive game would be an ideal stylistic fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo because of spacing concerns. But if James ultimately chooses another destination, DeRozan would immediately become one of the most accomplished scorers still available.

With Toronto now appearing unlikely to enter the bidding, Miami could have a clearer runway should it decide to make that pivot.

For now, however, the Heat’s next move still hinges on the biggest free agent left on the board: LeBron James.