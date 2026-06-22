Heat Receive Major Insider Giannis Update as Trade Decision Nears

The Miami Heat’s months-long pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering its defining moment.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Monday on Get Up that the Milwaukee Bucks are engaged in serious trade discussions with two finalists — the Heat and the Boston Celtics — and that a resolution is expected before Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

“Greeny, sources tell me a trade and a resolution is coming for the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA draft on Tuesday night,” Charania said. “The Bucks are in serious conversations with two finalists, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.”

For Miami, the report represents both validation and pressure.

The Heat have aggressively pursued Antetokounmpo since February and, according to multiple reports, have remained steadfast even as other teams entered and exited the sweepstakes.

Now, with the finish line in sight, Miami finds itself one of only two franchises still standing.

Even more encouraging for the Heat, Charania added that Miami is one of Antetokounmpo’s preferred destinations.

Heat’s Package Offers Bucks a Different Path Forward

Charania also shed new light on the contrasting offers currently on Milwaukee’s table.

“In Miami, it’s a group of cost-controlled players, rookie-scale contracts, significant draft capital in that deal,” Charania said.

The description aligns with previous reporting from NBA insider Marc Stein, who reported that Miami’s proposal is known to feature the No. 13 pick in Tuesday’s draft along with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. It is also widely presumed that the Heat are prepared to include additional draft compensation and potentially more players if necessary.

The appeal of such a package is obvious.

Herro, 26, earned his first All-Star selection during the 2025-26 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range despite being limited to 33 games.

Ware, 22, emerged as one of the NBA’s most promising young centers, while Jaquez, 25, continued to establish himself as a productive two-way wing.

Combined with premium draft capital, the proposal would give Milwaukee multiple young building blocks and long-term flexibility.

Heat and Celtics Present Bucks With Two Very Different Choices

The contrast with Boston’s offer could hardly be sharper.

Charania said the Celtics’ proposal is built around “a veteran player, a superstar-caliber player” in Jaylen Brown.

Miami’s package, by comparison, offers Milwaukee a younger and deeper collection of assets.

The choice facing the Bucks appears philosophical as much as transactional.

Do they remain competitive immediately by building around Brown? Or do they embrace a longer-term retool by acquiring multiple young players and draft assets from Miami?

The answer could reshape the Eastern Conference for years.

No Third Team Appears Necessary

Charania also provided another important update.

“Whichever deal occurs, whether it’s today or tomorrow, it is going to be a one-to-one deal,” he said. “It’s going to consist of Milwaukee and likely one of these two teams.”

That clarification simplifies matters considerably.

Previous reporting had suggested complicated multi-team constructions might be required to complete an Antetokounmpo trade.

According to Charania, negotiations have narrowed considerably.

The Heat and Celtics are now effectively competing head-to-head.

For Miami, the latest report confirms what the organization has believed for months.

The pursuit of Antetokounmpo remains alive.

And with the NBA Draft less than 24 hours away, Pat Riley and the Heat suddenly find themselves one decision away from potentially landing one of the greatest players of his generation.