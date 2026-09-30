Miami Heat Get Promising Kyrie Irving Trade Update After Major New Report

The Miami Heat flexed its front office muscle during the offseason. Now, it is time to put those gains to work.

The Heat made the biggest move of the offseason when it acquired two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami also addressed 3-point shooting and frontcourt depth. Suddenly, the team that finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference just over five months ago now looks like one of the NBA’s powerhouses. But the roster isn’t totally complete yet.

The last piece of criticism surrounding the Heat is the point guard position. With Miami thin at point guard, some are hesitant to consider the team a legitimate championship contender. That is just one reason why Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving finds himself linked to the Heat, albeit purely through speculation … for now, at least.

Insider Drops the Latest On Irving’s Potential Move to Miami Heat

The Mavs turned down incoming trade interest in Irving over the summer, but that has still yet to stop some folks from believing that the former All-Star’s Dallas exit is inevitable. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there is still strong belief around the league that Irving will be on the move sooner than later.

“The NBA world, rival executives, they are not convinced that Kyrie Irving is going to finish this season as a Dallas Maverick,” Fischer said during Tuesday’s Bleacher Report NBA insider livestream notebook. “Now, the Mavericks do not own their first round pick this season, so Dallas is not incentivized to trade out all their veterans and bottom out and play the lottery, especially under the new lottery reform rules.”

Irving, 34, is expected to enter the 2026-27 season fully healthy after a season-long absence due to a torn ACL. The Mavs have expressed excitement for the duo of Irving and reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg. But with Dallas revolving around the 19-year-old Flagg, the fact of the matter is that Irving simply does not fit the franchise’s timeline.

“Kyrie Irving trade scenarios are something we’re gonna be talking about between now and the Feb. 11 trade deadline as well,” Fischer expressed. “There’s already been some rumblings of the Heat having interest in him. I think we’re gonna have plenty of teams mentioned with trade interest for Kyrie Irving, especially once he comes back and showcases that he is fully healed from a torn ACL that kept him out for all of last season.”

Miami Mentioned Among Two Teams as Early Potential Suitors for Irving

While there is no evidence that the Heat has Irving on its radar, Fischer named Miami and a Western Conference team as two clubs who might be considered early suitors for the nine-time All-Star.

“I haven’t heard Houston is looking at Kyrie Irving right now, but the past connections with (head coach) Ime Udoka, the past connections with Kevin Durant, the fact that the Rockets certainly needed point guard play last year … that’s an early team that people are wondering depending on how things go, would they want to look at adding a Kyrie Irving at some point in time. “That spot, Miami with their point guard depth are the early, early spots that people in the league are looking at as potential Kyrie Irving trade destinations.”

For now, the chatter about Irving’s future will continue. The veteran guard recently acknowledge the rumors and speculation that have persisted, but said he can only wish those things were in his control.