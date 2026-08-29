Miami Heat Get Good News as Major Trade Addition Around Giannis Expected

In case it hasn’t been made clear already, the Miami Heat is ready to go all in for an NBA championship.

Why else mortgage a chunk of your future draft capital and cut ties with multiple young, rising players?

The other thing: the Heat isn’t even done making moves. Yes, Miami has welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, and yes, the team added Klay Thompson, the man who is ranked fourth all time in 3-pointers made, but another major move may be on the table in the near future.

Miami Heat Already Added Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Experts See Another Potential Blockbuster

The Heat may not make another notable move this summer, though there is plenty of speculation swirling around a potential reunion with point guard Gabe Vincent, who remains a free agent. Miami could use some help in the backcourt, but if it doesn’t address that need this offseason, the franchise could revisit a move as the February trade deadline marches closer.

Recently, ESPN polled a panel of experts and asked them which teams they expect will make a splash before the trade deadline. The Heat indeed made the cut, joining a list of eight teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

This result was particularly interesting considering how much the Heat revamped its roster over the last two months. There is a legitimate argument that the other seven teams on this list haven’t come close to achieving what the Heat has this summer in terms of addressing major roster needs.

When gauging the Heat roster, it is clear that virtually every position has adequate depth minus the point guard position. Do these experts envision a potential blockbuster that lands the Heat a superstar guard ahead of the trade deadline?

Miami May Experiment Until Midseason

The Heat may or may not add Vincent to the backcourt alongside the defensive-minded Davion Mitchell. What the Heat might do is give it a few months into the 2026-27 season to decide whether it is necessary to trade for a big star.

After all, history has shown how greatly a team’s ceiling rises when it pairs an elite table-setting point guard alongside a devastating frontcourt player like Antetokounmpo.

In fact, Antetokounmpo’s previous team, the Milwaukee Bucks, didn’t firmly step into championship contention until a trade that brought Jrue Holiday to the franchise.

Holiday, a proven winner and one of the league’s most terrorizing on-ball defender, helped elevate Antetokounmpo’s game because of his playmaking in the open court and ability to act as the set-up man for a player in Antetokounmpo who particularly excels in transition and near the basket.

The Heat knows this. Perhaps the team is lining up its cards for a trade deadline splash. If not, Miami may eventually learn that Mitchell, talented two-way contributor that he is, isn’t enough of a table-setter to maximize Antetokounmpo and give the Heat what it needs to win a championship.

And you don’t spend all those assets to land one of the best players in the world if you don’t believe a championship is within reach.

Could the Heat swing for Holiday? What about nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving?

There’s at least a chance the Heat’s roster features another All-NBA caliber player by mid-February.