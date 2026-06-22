Heat Make Stance Clear on Giannis Trade Amid Celtics Pressure: Insider

The Miami Heat have spent the better part of five months pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, with the NBA Draft only hours away and the Boston Celtics still looming as a legitimate threat, Miami appears prepared to push even more chips into the middle of the table.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Heat remain in “full-speed pursuit” of Antetokounmpo and are one of the two teams engaged in the most advanced trade discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks. Stein also reported that it is “widely presumed” around the league that Miami is willing to surrender additional draft capital and potentially more players to complete a deal for the two-time MVP.

The reporting underscores the urgency inside the organization.

Pat Riley has never been shy about chasing stars, and with Antetokounmpo potentially available for the first time in his career, the Heat appear willing to escalate their offer if necessary.

Heat’s Known Package Already Represents a Significant Offer

Stein reported that Miami’s current framework is known to feature the No. 13 overall pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft along with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

That package already represents a substantial investment.

Herro, 26, earned his first All-Star selection during the 2025-26 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while remaining one of the league’s premier perimeter scorers and shooters despite being limited to 33 games by injuries.

Ware, 22, emerged as one of the NBA’s most promising young centers. The 7-footer averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.0% from the field and an impressive 39.5% from three-point range in 77 games.

Jaquez, 25, continued his development into a productive two-way wing, averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 75 appearances.

The inclusion of the No. 13 pick also gives Milwaukee immediate access to another young asset in a draft widely viewed as one of the deepest in recent memory.

Yet according to Stein, Miami may still have more to offer.

Tyler Herro Could Help Milwaukee Unlock Additional Assets

Another wrinkle could make Miami’s proposal even more attractive to Milwaukee.

As Stein first reported last week, the Bucks know there are teams interested in acquiring Herro should he land in Milwaukee.

The Detroit Pistons have specifically emerged as one potential suitor.

Detroit has publicly emphasized its desire to improve its shooting and offensive creation around All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham, and Herro’s skill set aligns perfectly with those needs.

The possibility of flipping Herro for additional draft compensation and young talent could allow Milwaukee to turn one player into multiple assets.

That scenario could furnish the Bucks with even more future draft capital in addition to the No. 13 selection and the promising Ware.

For a franchise contemplating life after Antetokounmpo, that flexibility matters.

Celtics’ Continued Presence Could Raise Stakes for Heat

The complicating factor for Miami is Boston.

Stein reported that the Celtics have not abandoned hope of completing a trade for Antetokounmpo and remain alongside the Heat in the most advanced discussions with Milwaukee.

Boston’s ability to center a package around five-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown gives the Bucks another pathway to remain competitive immediately while acquiring a proven championship player.

That threat may ultimately force Miami to answer the defining question of this pursuit:

How far is Riley willing to go?

With the draft approaching and much of the league awaiting clarity on Antetokounmpo’s future, the Heat appear prepared to increase their offer if necessary.

Whether that proves enough to bring Antetokounmpo to South Florida may be determined between now and Tuesday night’s draft — or the negotiations could stretch deeper into the summer.