Heat Named Among Favorites to Land Lakers Starter

Heading into the offseason, Pat Riley will likely have a list of players he wants to target, as he looks to re-tool the Miami Heat roster. Erik Spoelstra’s team is certainly in need of some fresh talent, having been swept in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

According to Bovada sportsbook, Miami is among the favorites to pry Austin Reaves away from the Los Angeles Lakers with odds of +400. Since being snapped up by Los Angeles, Reaves has gone from being an undrafted rookie into a clear-cut tertiary option on a contending roster.

Reaves, 26, played in 73 games this past season. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 46% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range. It’s clear that he could improve the Heat, both as a playmaker and another scoring threat.

However, it’s fair to question whether there would be too much crossover between Reaves and Tyler Herro‘s skillset. Both players are offensively gifted, but struggle on the defensive side of the floor. As such, Miami may opt to stay out of any trade negotiations for Reaves.

Nevertheless, if a deal saw him land in Miami’s laps, it’s hard to envision Riley turning down the opportunity.

Riley Isn’t Against Adding a Veteran Talent

While Reaves is an unlikely target for the Heat, there are multiple other options who could make sense. Kevin Durant is among the most popular names being linked with a move to the Heat this summer. During a recent news conference, Riley refused to rule out trading for an aging star.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Durant may not be as young as Reaves, but he would significantly improve the roster. Despite his age, Durant is still a superstar offensive player, and in the right system, could still lead a contending team. Of course, Miami will likely face competition should the Phoenix Suns start listening to offers.

Durant and Heat Previously Had Mutual Interest

A key point to note is that, unlike Reaves, Durant and Miami have previously had mutual interest in working together.

“Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams with which there was mutual interest with Kevin Durant,” Charania said on an April 2 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “Those teams are Minnesota, New York, Houston, San Antonio and Miami.”

Given Durant’s status as a top star in the NBA and the potential interest from around the NBA, it will be interesting to see how Riley pivots if he doesn’t land his primary target. Whatever he decides to do, Heat fans will undoubtedly be hoping for some significant changes to the roster.

After all, Spoelstra might be an amazing coach, but he can’t be expected to work miracles year after year.