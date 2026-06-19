Heat Named Landing Spot for All-Star Guard if Giannis Antetokounmpo Plans Fall Through

Plan A for the Miami Heat this offseason appears to be acquiring Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Heat for what feels like ages at this point, at the Bucks finally appear poised to move on from the two-time NBA MVP this summer.

But, there’s no guarantee that a deal involving Antetokounmpo will come to fruition, so the Heat need to have a backup plan. Perhaps that backup plan could including trading for another Eastern Conference All-Star.

Miami Heat Named Potential Landing Spot for Trae Young

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently named the Heat as a potential landing spot for Trae Young, who turned down his player option with the Washington Wizards for next season in favor of free agency.

Young is expected to agree on a new deal with Washington in free agency, but if those talks hit a snag he could pivot and potentially land elsewhere. That’s where the Heat could come in. The Wizards and Heat would likely need to agree to a sign-and-trade to get a potential deal done, but that wouldn’t be an impossibility.

“They don’t have the cap space to sign Young outright, but they may have some young(ish) pieces to offer in a sign-and-trade that might fit Washington’s rebuilding timeline,” Bailey wrote.