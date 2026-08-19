Heat Eye 6-Foot-11 Center Spotted in Team Gear Amid Rival’s Interest

The Miami Heat‘s search for another center has brought one of the more intriguing remaining big men directly into Kaseya Center.

Veteran Nick Richards has been working out with Heat players at the team’s facility while dressed in Heat gear, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, as Miami considers whether the 6-foot-11 center should become one of its final offseason additions.

There is no offer yet.

Jackson reported Wednesday that the Heat have “kicked around the idea” of adding Richards but had not reached a deal as of midday. A source told the Herald that free agents can work out at Miami’s facility after signing a waiver, meaning Richards’ presence shouldn’t be interpreted as evidence a signing is imminent.

Still, the fit is difficult to ignore.

Richards could walk into training camp with a legitimate opportunity to become Bam Adebayo‘s primary backup at center, giving coach Erik Spoelstra another traditional big man to handle the minutes when his All-Star sits.

Miami Could Offer Nick Richards Clear Role

Richards averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 48 games, including six starts, for Phoenix and Chicago last season.

Miami wouldn’t need him to provide much offense. Richards’ size, rebounding and ability to finish around the rim would address a more basic need behind Adebayo.

The Heat are not alone, however.

The defending champion New York Knicks have also been linked to Richards during their search for additional frontcourt depth.

If both teams pursue him, money might not provide much separation.

Miami still has part of its midlevel exception available after signing Tim Hardaway Jr., but the Heat are preserving that flexibility as they wait to see whether Klay Thompson becomes available. Jackson reported that Miami has 12 players on standard contracts and could use its 13th spot on Thompson if Dallas buys him out and he chooses the Heat. The 14th could then go to a center.

That makes a veteran minimum deal the more realistic avenue for Richards in Miami.

Heat, Knicks Could Present Different Opportunities

If the Knicks also approach Richards at the minimum, his decision could come down to opportunity rather than salary.

That’s where Miami has an intriguing pitch.

Richards could have a relatively clean path toward becoming Adebayo’s primary backup. The Knicks already have Karl-Anthony Towns and added Andre Drummond, potentially creating more competition for minutes in New York’s center rotation.

Miami also isn’t rushing into a decision.

Jackson reported that the Heat are evaluating what other centers could become available in the coming weeks. The Aug. 29 waive-and-stretch deadline could shake loose additional options before training camp.

That patience makes Richards’ appearance at Kaseya Center notable without making it definitive.

He hasn’t signed. The Heat haven’t even made an offer.

But Richards is already working alongside Heat players, and Miami has an obvious opening for exactly the kind of center he has been throughout his NBA career.

If the Heat and Knicks ultimately put similar minimum offers in front of him, Miami’s best recruiting tool might not be money.

It could be the chance to step immediately into the rotation behind Adebayo.