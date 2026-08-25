Projected NBA Trade Gives Miami Heat 14 PPG Rising Star PG Next to Giannis

The Miami Heat continues to check all the boxes. A superstar? Check. A co-star? Check. Shooting? Check. Now the Heat just needs a quality point guard to run the offense.

Last week, the Heat signed Klay Thompson to a two-year, $11.5 million deal in what has been the second-biggest move of the offseason for the franchise. Thompson, who is fourth all time in 3-pointers made, gives two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a sharpshooting extraordinaire on the perimeter.

Another plus the Heat received in signing Thompson was his team-friendly contract. Thompson, who was initially expected to sign a $13 million contract, settled for a deal that will pay him $11.5 over two seasons. Miami now has the flexibility to sign two players to minimum contracts. However, the Heat’s answer at point guard won’t come from a minimum-salary player.

The Trade Idea That Lands a Star Playmaker Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

After the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, the Heat is left with few assets and limited flexibility to make another trade. Fortunately, there are ways the front office can address the remaining hole on the roster at an affordable cost.

One player who should register on the Heat’s radar is Chicago Bulls rising star point guard Tre Jones. A former second round pick, Jones came into his own last season, averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game while dishing out over five assists per game. Here a hypothetical trade framework that could land Jones with the Heat.

Heat receives: Tre Jones

Bulls receive: Dru Smith, Myron Gardner and second round picks in 2027 and 2031

If Jones picks up where he left off last season, the Heat would grab a serious upgrade. Despite all the talent on the Miami roster, the team is still without a star table-setter who can create scoring opportunities for Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo inside the perimeter and for Thompson on the 3-point line. Jones would solve that problem.

What Jones Would Bring to Miami

The Heat appears committed to Davion Mitchell as the starting point guard, and for good reason. The soon-to-be 28-year-old point guard tallied a career-best 6.5 assists per game last season, up from a previous career-high 5.3 assists per game in the year before. But Mitchell’s bread is buttered on the defensive side of the ball, where the Heat will need him to take on the opposing team’s top guard and limit their production.

What Jones could offer the Heat is an ideal guard to play off the defensive-minded Mitchell and slot in as the team’s go-to playmaker and floor general. At 26, Jones is still ascending and could take another leap next season, especially if presented with the opportunity to play alongside Antetokounmpo, whose offensive gravity can overwhelm defenses.

Jones is a highly-efficient floor general; he averaged 5.4 assists to just 1.4 turnovers per game. He also shot over 55 percent from the field … that’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-esque.

The Heat is poised to make another move of note before the start of the season, with free agent big man Nick Richards floated as the top target. Miami must make a move for a starting-caliber point guard.