Heat Get Unexpected Roster News After Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Team

The Miami Heat have some encouraging news following a season-opening loss that left even Giannis Antetokounmpo questioning their effort.

Miami enters Friday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons with no players listed as out, doubtful or questionable, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday evening.

Myron Gardner, Vladislav Goldin and Dru Smith are all listed as available despite their respective ankle and calf injuries. Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and the rest of Miami’s regular rotation carry no injury designations.

That gives coach Erik Spoelstra a full complement of players as the Heat attempt to recover from Wednesday’s 131-106 embarrassment against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The defeat spoiled Antetokounmpo’s much-anticipated Miami debut despite his 35-point performance.

And the two-time NBA MVP wasn’t interested in making excuses.

“Our effort has to be better. It starts with me,” Antetokounmpo said after the game.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Heat After Debut Loss

Antetokounmpo gave Miami everything it could have hoped for offensively, shooting 13-for-19 from the field while adding six rebounds.

But Anthony Edwards stole the spotlight with 45 points and 10 rebounds, including nine 3-pointers, as Minnesota overwhelmed the Heat.

The Timberwolves buried 21 shots from beyond the arc compared with Miami’s eight.

Antetokounmpo believed the Heat allowed their struggles to affect their confidence.

“We got to trust each other,” he said. “When things don’t go our way, we got to dig in. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Spoelstra was equally frustrated.

“We didn’t look like us offensively,” the Heat coach said.

Spoelstra criticized Miami’s tendency to walk the ball up the court, settle for contested shots and operate without sufficient ball movement.

He also took issue with the team’s defense against Edwards.

“He felt comfortable all night long,” Spoelstra said.

The rebounding numbers told another troubling story.

Minnesota collected 17 offensive rebounds compared with Miami’s four, generating 20 second-chance points.

For a team that added Antetokounmpo to an already formidable frontcourt featuring Adebayo, that disparity was particularly disappointing.

Miami Receives Injury Boost Ahead of Detroit Pistons Showdown

At least Miami won’t have to navigate significant injury concerns against Detroit.

The Pistons ruled out three two-way players — Elijah Harkless, Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso — because of G League assignments. Veteran forward Taurean Prince is probable because of personal reasons.

Detroit enters Friday’s game following an impressive 121-113 victory over the Boston Celtics, overcoming a 22-point deficit in its season opener.

The matchup presents an immediate test for a Heat team still learning how to maximize its new superstar.

Antetokounmpo acknowledged that Miami’s offense lacked the fluidity it displayed during the preseason, particularly when outside shots stopped falling.

But he wasn’t interested in dwelling on one defeat.

“It’s like a 10-minute disappointment,” Antetokounmpo said. “But you got to look to the next game.”

That next opportunity arrives Friday at Kaseya Center.

Miami has the healthy roster it needs. Now it must show the chemistry, discipline and defensive toughness that were missing from its opening-night performance.