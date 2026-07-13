Heat ‘Plausible’ Landing Spot for Former MVP Amid LeBron James Pursuit

The Miami Heat‘s contingency plans behind their pursuit of LeBron James may have become a little clearer.

Speaking during Sunday’s Bleacher Report livestream from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NBA insider Jake Fischer suggested Russell Westbrook has become an increasingly realistic option for Miami after another potential landing spot effectively disappeared.

Earlier in free agency, Fischer said the Washington Wizards had expressed interest in bringing back the former NBA MVP. That possibility, however, appears to have faded after Washington reacquired Khris Middleton in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks as part of a larger six-team deal.

“Earlier in the free agency period, we had heard that there was some interest from the Washington Wizards in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said.

Fischer explained that Washington’s decision to bring back Middleton in a sign-and-trade changed the organization’s priorities.

“Middleton was a beloved figure in that organization,” Fischer said. “The Wizards, to my understanding, are super excited about Middleton coming in and being a particular mentor as a scoring mid-range.”

“That, to me, took Russell Westbrook a landing spot off the board for him.”

Miami Emerges as Plausible Destination

With Washington seemingly no longer in play, Fischer turned his attention to Miami.

“Would going to Miami make sense?” Fischer said. “It’s a bit of a clunky fit putting him next to Bam and Giannis because of a lack of shooting, but we do know that the Heat are limited in their spending power to round out a real playoff-caliber roster.”

Westbrook’s expected salary could ultimately outweigh those concerns.

“And Russell Westbrook is certainly at a vet minimum salary at this point of his career, so it does seem quite plausible,” Fischer added.

Fischer’s comments came on the heels of earlier reporting from the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, who identified Westbrook as one of Miami’s contingency options if the Heat fail to land James.

Marc Stein Adds Another LeBron Wrinkle

NBA insider Marc Stein believes Westbrook could remain in play even if Miami succeeds in recruiting James.

“If they get LeBron, they’re gonna need two, three more guys with no money to spend,” Stein said during the livestream.

Stein’s point reflects Miami’s financial reality after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason.

The Heat have limited flexibility to round out the roster, making veteran-minimum signings an increasingly important part of Pat Riley’s offseason strategy.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and former league MVP, fits that profile.

Heat Still Waiting on LeBron

Miami’s offseason continues to revolve around James, who has been linked to the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

While the organization waits for the four-time NBA MVP to make his decision, it has continued exploring veteran alternatives capable of strengthening the roster regardless of the outcome.

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 64 games with the Sacramento Kings last season. Although his perimeter shooting remains a concern alongside Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, Fischer suggested Miami’s financial limitations and Westbrook’s expected veteran-minimum price tag could make the partnership more realistic than it appeared earlier in free agency.

For now, James remains the Heat’s top priority.

But with Washington no longer viewed as a likely destination for Westbrook, Fischer’s latest update suggests Miami has become one of the veteran guard’s most plausible landing spots as free agency enters its next phase.