Heat Add Former MVP to Contingency Plan Behind LeBron James

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of LeBron James continues to dominate the franchise’s offseason.

But while Pat Riley waits for the four-time NBA MVP to make his decision, Miami appears to be quietly preparing for the possibility that James ultimately signs elsewhere.

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, league sources identified Russell Westbrook as a candidate for the Heat—though only if James does not choose Miami.

The report suggests Westbrook has joined DeMar DeRozan on Miami’s growing list of contingency options should its pursuit of James fall short.

Heat Keeping Multiple Paths Open

Miami has been consistently mentioned among James’ preferred destinations, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat, however, have shown no indication they intend to sit idle while awaiting his decision.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that DeRozan had emerged as a realistic fallback option if James signs elsewhere. Bondy’s reporting now places Westbrook in that same category.

The distinction is notable.

According to Bondy’s report, Westbrook is viewed as an alternative—not a complementary addition alongside James.

Why Westbrook Fits Miami’s Current Needs

The Heat suddenly have more questions in their backcourt than they did just a few weeks ago.

Miami sent former All-Star Tyler Herro to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the blockbuster trade that landed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat also were unable to retain Norman Powell, who signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Bulls after Miami’s financial flexibility became limited following the Antetokounmpo trade.

Even after signing Tim Hardaway Jr., the Heat still have at least two open roster spots and remain about $10.5 million below the first-apron hard cap, leaving room to add another veteran.

Westbrook could address two of Miami’s biggest needs: secondary ball-handling and playmaking.

The former league MVP averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 64 games with the Sacramento Kings last season. His efficiency dipped—he shot 42.7% from the field while averaging 3.3 turnovers—but he continued to provide pace, rebounding and veteran leadership.

He also has familiarity with another reported Miami target.

Westbrook and DeRozan were teammates in Sacramento last season, giving the Heat two experienced veterans who already know how to play together if James ultimately lands elsewhere.

LeBron James’ Decision Still Drives Everything

For now, Miami’s offseason remains centered on James.

Westbrook’s history with James in Los Angeles likely explains why Bondy’s report frames the two as separate scenarios rather than potential teammates. The Lakers‘ experiment pairing the former MVPs never met expectations before Westbrook was eventually moved.

Meanwhile, Westbrook continues to draw interest elsewhere. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that Washington had shown a “level of interest” in bringing back the former Wizards guard, though Fischer said Saturday during a Bleacher Report livestream that the Wizards’ addition of Khris Middleton may have lessened the chances of a reunion.

That leaves Miami with options.

Whether Riley ultimately lands James or pivots to a veteran alternative such as DeRozan or Westbrook, the Heat appear intent on adding another experienced playmaker to complement Antetokounmpo before training camp opens.

The priority remains clear.

Everything else depends on LeBron James’ decision.