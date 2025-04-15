Heat Projected to Draft Dynamic Freshman at No. 11

After finishing the season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are fighting for a place in the postseason. To qualify for the playoffs, Erik Spoelstra’s team must beat the Chicago Bulls and then overcome the loser between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

Regardless of whether the Heat makes it into the playoffs or not, it’s clear they won’t be making much noise. Spoelstra’s team is too disjointed in its construction. The Heat isn’t a contending unit right now.

The first thing Pat Riley must fix this summer is the point guard position. The Terry Rozier experiment hasn’t worked. Miami needs a long-term solution at the one spot. According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, Miami could find its new point guard in the draft. In his April 14 mock draft, O’Connor projected Jeremiah Fears of Oklahoma landing in Miami with the 11th pick.

“Tyler Herro became an All-Star this season, showing his ability as a combo guard. But he needs a backcourt partner,” O’Connor wrote. “Fears is a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter. He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star in Miami’s system.”

Miami would need to be patient with Fears, especially if thrusting him into the starting lineup. Nevertheless, he could be the long-term solution to Miami’s point-guard condunrum. His rookie-scale contract would also provide some financial flexibility to the Heat to chase an All-Star replacement for Jimmy Butler in the summer.

Terry Rozier Admits He’s Struggled With Heat

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Rozier is well aware of his struggles since joining the Heat.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier, said. “So I’m just seeing what works and what Coach likes and what fits best for the team, I’ve kind of been fighting. I kind of know what Coach wants me to do. Just got to do it.”

Rozier has played in 64 games this season, averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He’s shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from deep. Those numbers are certainly not what the Heat were hoping for when they acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in February 2024.

Heat Plan to Retain Donovan Mitchell

While Roziers’ future projects to be away from South Beach, it would appear Davion Mitchell‘s tenure with Miami could be extended. Mitchell, a 26-year-old defensive-minded guard, has impressed as part of Miami’s second unit.

In a recent report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it was revealed that the Heat would like to retain Mitchell beyond the current season.

“According to someone with direct knowledge, the Heat ideally would like to keep point guard Davion Mitchell, an impending restricted free agent who has thrived in a bench role recently after his February acquisition from Toronto,” Jackson reported. “But the type of offers he gets in restricted free agency could force Miami’s hand.”

Miami is +3.7 points per 100 possessions with Mitchell on the court. He plays the type of versatile defense Spolestra loves from his players. Mitchell will be a restricted free agent this summer. Unless he receives an eye-watering offer sheet, it’s likely Miami will match whatever offer he signs to keep him with the franchise.