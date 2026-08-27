Heat Receive Blunt Assessment Of Klay Thompson Addition

When the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this summer, the common consensus was that Pat Riley would need to add a significant amount of shooting to the roster.

After all, with Giannis and Bam Adebayo the likely focal points of the offense, Erik Spoelstra will need high-level spacing to make things work. Riley responded by adding Tim Hardaway Jr, and, more recently, Klay Thompson.

However, Thompson’s addition isn’t being viewed as a home run by some sections of the media. According to Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation, Thompson is unlikely to elevate Miami into a contender.

“There was a time when Thompson was so devastating as a movement shooter that his very presence could unlock elite spacing,” O’Donnell wrote. “He’s not there anymore. The biggest issue with Thompson is he can’t dribble at all anymore, and that makes him one of the worst two-point scorers in the NBA.”

O’Donnell continued.

“Thompson made 41.8% of his two-pointers last year…When Klay is run off the arc, he also tends to turn the ball over a lot. He’s had a passing turnover rate of 16% or greater for each of the last four years. That’s real bad. His 16% passing turnover rate last season ranked in the 19th percentile for all players. He adds no value in the possession game with his rebounding, either, and he’s not causing any havoc on defense these days.”

Simply put, Thompson will provide a real threat as a catch-and-shoot weapon. However, the rest of his play will likely be a net-negative, outside of his championship experience of course.

Heat’s Spoelstra Can Get Best Out Of Thompson

Despite the concerns over Thompson’s current skill set, Miami clearly saw value in the former Splash Brother. The Heat were rumored to hold interest in Thompson for most of the summer. As soon as he found a way out of the Dallas Mavericks, the Heat swooped in.

Therefore, there must be a level of confidence within Miami’s front office that Spoelstra can squeeze the last bit of talent out of the veteran sniper. Fortunately, Miami has a precedent for that confidence. Spoelstra has helped multiple veterans discover the best version of themselves with the Heat.

If Thompson can hit his threes, provide some semblance of reliable defense, and make reads when attacking close-outs, he’ll fulfill the role Miami needs from him.

Draymond Green Calls For Fair Expectations

During a recent episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show‘ podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward called for realistic expectations over his former teammate’s addition to the Heat.

“I don’t like how everybody is trying to act like ‘oh, it’s Klay Thompson! Klay to the Heat!’ Like this is Klay from 2018,” Green said. “The reason I don’t like it is that I feel like everybody is trying to set Klay up for failure.”

He continued.

“I’m going to say it right here right now. Let’s stop acting like it’s 2017 Klay going to Miami. I wish sports media would speak on it more, like when Ray Allen went to Miami. Don’t try to set my brother up like you’re getting the 2018 version, so when you don’t, you can bash him. Yes, he’s going to provide shooting…. Let’s look at him like Ray going to Miami, back when sports media was a good thing.”

Green is clearly looking to protect Thompson. Expectations right now are a little overblown. However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect Thompson to make an impact. It’s just unlikely that impact will directly lead to Miami being a contender this season.