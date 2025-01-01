Heat Star Jimmy Butler Linked to Surprising Trade Candidate

Jimmy Butler‘s future with the Miami Heat continues to be a significant talking point around the NBA. The veteran forward has a $52.4 million player option for next season and could potentially leave the franchise for nothing during the summer. As such, Miami may look to get something in return for its aging star.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, there are some within the league who believe the Denver Nuggets would be a strong contender to acquire Butler, should the Heat become open to trading him.

“NBA scouts and executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Denver should try and dangle Porter Jr. to make a run at Miami’s Jimmy Butler, despite Heat executive Pat Riley publicly denying that Butler will be traded before the deadline,” Scotto reported. “Teams such as the Warriors, who’ve kept tabs on Butler since the summer, will continue to do so before the trade deadline.”

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls has recently been linked with the Nuggets. However, Butler is a proven commodity in the postseason and would slot seamlessly between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The Heat star makes more sense for Mike Malone’s team.

Butler has been to the playoffs four times with Miami, playing a total of 64 games. He averaged 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Heat’s Pat Riley Has Said Butler Isn’t Available

Following weeks of speculation surrounding Butler’s immediate future, Pat Riley made a rare statement.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said. “Therefore, we will make it clear, we are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

After all, Butler is in the final stage of his career. The Heat are in dire need of some fresh talent. Their current roster construction isn’t good enough to compete at the top end of the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, they lack the tradeable assets to make any tangible improvements. Moving Butler would provide the Heat with a clear path to re-tooling.

Jimmy Butler Remains Happy Despite Rumors

Butler appears to be remaining positive despite his current situation. When speaking to the media following a recent practice session, he discussed how the rumors and constant chatter haven’t been bothering him.

“I honestly do not care about getting traded. Where I’m supposed to go, who’s saying what,” Butler said. “… All of that is out of my control anyway. …That’s up to Pat. He will do what’s best for the organization as they should. And as long as I’m happy. And right now, I’m happy. I’m in a good space. I’ve got my kids here. I’m healthy. I’m smiling. I promise you I’m happy…It doesn’t bother me at all. I love that and I thrive with it. It keeps you all wondering, the world wondering. It’s good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted.”

Butler will likely end up on a contending-level team if traded. He will have an opportunity to challenge for a championship, which isn’t something the Heat can currently offer. Of course, if he remains with Miami beyond the Feb. 6 trade deadline, he will continue to reside on South Beach, where he and his family are settled. No matter what happens, Butler remains in a good situation.

Still, a move to Denver could make sense for both him and Malone’s team. It would also be interesting to see what type of trade package it would take to pry the veteran away from the Heat midway through the season.