Heat Trade Jimmy Butler to Western Conference Contender, Acquire Former DPOY in Blockbuster 3-Team Proposal

The NBA trade deadline is in eight days and Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Miami Heat.

Despite multiple team-imposed suspensions (including a current indefinite one), the six-time All-Star appears to be no closer to finding a new home.

As numerous basketball analysts and experts craft trade proposals to try to end the Butler drama, ESPN’s Bobby Marks joined the fun on Wednesday.

Marks came up with two separate three-team blockbuster trade ideas that would ship Butler out of South Beach, one including the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors and the other featuring the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Both potential deals center around Butler joining Memphis and Miami receiving former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Marks’ First Proposal Centers Around Butler, Marcus Smart, Includes Raptors

As Marks notes, prior to the Los Angeles Lakers landing forward Dorian Finney-Smith “at the last minute” recently, the third-seeded Grizzlies (31-16) were “positioned to acquire” him. Marks added that the “framework” of Memphis’ offer was elite three-point shooting guard threat Luke Kennard, former undrafted free agent John Konchar and a 2025 protected first-round pick.

“Kennard is on an expiring $9.2 million contract and has Bird rights as a free agent, meaning he has to approve any trade. He has $1.4 million in unlikely bonuses (the team he is on wins the NBA championship) that count toward the apron. Konchar is owed $13.2 million over the next two seasons,” Marks explained. “Since GM Zach Kleiman took over in 2019, the Grizzlies have never traded one of their own first-round picks outright. (Kleiman sent one to Boston as part of the Marcus Smart trade, but that was acquired from Golden State.) … As for Butler, the Grizzlies are the one team with the contracts, draft picks and apron flexibility to trade for the former All-Star. The unknown is whether Memphis sees Butler as a rental for the remainder of the season or as a player to invest in for the next two seasons.”

Here’s the first three-team blockbuster involving Memphis and Miami that the ESPN scribe proposes.

Grizzlies receive:

– Jimmy Butler

Heat receive:

– Brandon Clarke

– John Konchar

– Marcus Smart

– 2025 top-14 protected first-round pick

Raptors receive:

– Luke Kennard

– 2026 second-round pick (via Lakers)

– cash considerations

Butler would give the Grizzlies a new Big Three, joining two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant and former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. making Memphis a tough out in the playoffs.

“There is a calculated risk in acquiring Butler considering he can be a free agent in the offseason, Marks said. “But the risk is worth it when considering the Western Conference is wide open this season. And even with Butler’s $48.8 million salary, Memphis stays under the luxury tax.”

Marks’ Second Idea Swaps Butler, Smart, Includes Wizards

The second possible trade includes almost all of the same names, but the Grizzlies would also acquire veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson (who’s been limited to eight games this season and hasn’t played since mid-November), and the Heat would get a top-eight protected pick instead of top-14 selection.

Grizzlies receive:

– Jimmy Butler

– Josh Richardson

Heat receive:

– Brandon Clarke

– John Konchar

– Marcus Smart

– 2025 top-eight protected first-round pick

Wizards receive:

– Luke Kennard

– 2026 second-round pick (via Lakers)

– cash considerations

Though he’s shooting a career-high 54.0% from the field, Butler’s 17.0 points per game are his lowest since the 2013-14 campaign and his 4.8 assists are his worst since 2018-19. Butler’s also headed for his seventh straight year in which he hasn’t played more than 65 contests in a season, adding risk to any potential suitor.

Still, Marks argued that the Grizzlies could be the best fit for both the Heat and the Marquette product.

“Out of the possible trade destinations, Memphis gives Miami the best options for players who can contribute now and future flexibility,” he wrote. “Smart’s and Clarke’s contracts expire after the 2025-26 season and Konchar has one more year. In this deal, the Heat barely avoid paying the luxury tax and drop below the first apron, saving $35 million in combined salary and tax penalty this season.”