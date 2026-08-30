Miami Heat’s Stance on Victor Oladipo Reunion Revealed by Top Team Insider

The Miami Heat’s offseason business is almost finished. Although the Heat could enter the 2026-27 season with its current roster, momentum is growing toward another addition.

The Heat recently addressed its frontcourt by adding veteran big man Nick Richards to a one-year contract worth $3.1 million. Perhaps Miami’s final act will be to add another body to the backcourt alongside Davion Mitchell.

Miami’s most frequently speculated option is Gabe Vincent, who played a significant role in helping the franchise reach the 2023 NBA Finals. Another player who gets linked to the Heat is free agent guard Victor Oladipo, who has recently ramped up his efforts to make a comeback.

Victor Oladipo an Option for the Miami Heat?

With the Heat needing a potent backcourt creator, Oladipo, a multi-time All-Star and former Most Improved Player, seems like the Heat’s highest-upside option, though it is fair to question whether the 33-year-old can, one, make a return to the NBA and, two, contribute to a contender.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, Oladipo is a player worth mentioning for Miami but doesn’t appear to fit what the team needs right now.

“But also don’t undersell chemistry when it comes to roster construction,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “It’s one thing to airlift in a star or former star, such as Klay Thompson, into a rotation. It’s another to move a player into a rotation ahead of those who have spent years grinding for a team, players such as Pelle Larsson or even Dru Smith. If you are talking about a sure thing, that would be one thing. But with all due respect to the likes of Ben Simmons or even Victor Oladipo, their attempts to re-establish could run counter to what the Heat are in the midst of establishing. Again, it’s not about the best 15 players on the standard roster, it’s about the 15 who fit based on skillset and chemistry.”

Previously, Winderman reported that no one from the organization was in attendance at Oladipo’s pro day last month, likely indicating the Heat doesn’t view the former All-Star as a viable option.

“In a perfect world, you could sort through players on non-guaranteed contracts,” Heat reporter Ira Winderman wrote for the Sun Sentinel. “But veterans willing to take such deals are few and far between. Victor Oladipo might be an exception, but the Heat did not even attend his open tryout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Oladipo Not Giving Up on Comeback

Oladipo, who hasn’t appeared in an NBA game in over three years, is striving for a comeback. The former Heat star has seemingly done enough to capture the attention of the guard-needy Sacramento Kings.

“League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook … or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this month. “The Kings were among the teams to attend Oladipo’s recent workout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

When asked about the Kings’ interest during an interview with Yahoo Sports, Oladipo said “there’s some interest there, and the feeling is mutual.”

Oladipo has certainly accomplished enough to warrant consideration from teams. Over 504 career games, the former No. 2 overall pick averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game playing for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat.