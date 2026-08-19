Miami Heat Projected to Trade Andrew Wiggins for 2x NBA Champion Star PG

The Miami Heat is still exploring ways to improve the roster around the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The name most linked to the Heat is sharpshooting veteran guard Klay Thompson, but Thompson won’t be nearly enough to move the needle for Miami. The 36-year-old guard would undeniably make the Heat a more viable 3-point shooting team and would fit wonderfully alongside Antetokounmpo, but the position the team needs to address is point guard.

There have been no reports that the Heat is looking for a major backcourt upgrade. But that’s the problem. It doesn’t appear the Heat is considering a move for a legitimate star table-setter. But for the Heat to take the next step and truly establish itself as a title contender, Miami cannot enter the 2026-27 season without someone to man the backcourt alongside Davion Mitchell.

The Miami Heat Might Want to Look Into Moving Andrew Wiggins for a Star Point Guard

With the Heat having limiting financial power and assets, involving Wiggins in any substantial deal may be necessary. Wiggins has been a nice pick up for the Heat since he was acquired in a trade from the Golden State Warriors two trade deadlines ago, but it is not like he is off limits in trade talks.

What path the Heat could take is to include Wiggins in a deal that brings back a trusted former Antetokounmpo teammate. Portland Trail Blazers star Jrue Holiday would make an ideal addition to Miami’s backcourt. Here’s a potential framework that brings Holiday to Miami.

Heat receives: Jrue Holiday, Tristan da Silva and second round picks in 2028 and 2031 (via POR)

Magic receives: Dru Smith and second round picks in 2027 and 2031 (from MIA)

Blazers receive: Andrew Wiggins

Why Miami Gets Better With Holiday

For the Blazers, landing Wiggins while clearing a backcourt logjam is the perfect move. Holiday’s departure would give the newly-acquired Ja Morant to click with Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson. It may be challenging for three guards to produce at once, but it is still better than having four of them in the rotation. With Wiggins, Portland becomes a unique threat in the West.

The Magic, already in a bit of a financial hole, saves some money and picks up a pair of second round picks.

For Heat, things become plenty more interesting.

With Holiday, the Heat has a true floor general to open up the offense for Antetokounmpo. Plus, Holiday and Antetokounmpo have already experienced what it is like to win an NBA championship together. The 36-year-old Holiday knows how to find Antetokounmpo in his spots, and Antetokounmpo knows where Holiday likes to find him on the court.

And da Silva isn’t simply a throw-in piece in this deal. The 24-year-old wing, who averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game for Orlando last season, is an emerging talent, an efficient 3-point shooter and is a capable on-ball defender. He gives the Heat a starting-caliber shooting guard or small forward to replace Wiggins.

The bottom line is the Heat cannot seriously contend until it finds a star playmaker. Another truth is that the Heat doesn’t need an all-world superstar to push the team over the top. Even the aging Holiday can be the perfect player to run Miami’s offense.

In last season’s playoffs, Holiday produced over 16 points and seven assists per game as the lone dependable table-setter for the Blazers. Plug those numbers into a Antetokounmpo-led offense and watch what happens.