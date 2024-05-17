Heat Would Have to Trade Trio of Youngsters for Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat would have to part ways with Nikola Jovic, Jamie Jacquez Jr., and Tyler Herro for them to have a shot at landing Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, NBA writer Wes Goldberg said on the latest episode of Locked on Heat podcast.

Goldberg, who covers the Heat for the Ringer and Real GM, stated that the Heat’s standing offer to the Cavaliers for Mitchell consists of the three young players mentioned, plus two first-round picks.

“If you are Miami, the offer is what the offer has been,” Goldberg said on the Locked on Heat podcast posted on May 16. “It’s Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Jamie Jacquez Jr., and two first-round picks. That’s your max offer.”

If Donovan Mitchell wants to win then "Miami is the best option for him." – @dramil13 #HeatCulture 📺https://t.co/58KcruQP5X

🎧https://t.co/oGHyjZziTD pic.twitter.com/bnaowY5vKT — Locked On Heat | Miami Heat Podcast (@LockedOnHeat) May 16, 2024

The Heat also dangled the same set of players to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard before the Milwaukee Bucks outbid them for the service of the All-Star guard last summer.

Heat’s Trade Package for Mitchell is the Best on the Table

Goldberg argued that the Heat may have the best trade offer on the table for Mitchell despite a report by Brian Windhorst that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have already prepared a package for the five-time All-Star.

The 24-year-old Herro averaged 20+ points for a third straight year, putting up 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.5 minutes during the regular-season. He was limited to 42 games due to a foot and knee injury.

Nikola Jovic improved his numbers in his second year with the Heat, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Jaime Jacquez Jr. turns out to be a steal at the No.18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as the former UCLA standout posted 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his rookie season with Miami.

According to ProSports Transactions, the Heat own first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, 2029, and 2030. The Heat’s 2025 first-round pick, traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Jacquez Jr, is top-14 protected, while the Hornets’ 2027 first-round pick, acquired in exchange for Terry Rozier, is lottery-protected.

Miami Offers Donovan Mitchell a Chance to Win

David Ramil, Goldberg’s co-host on the podcast, believed the Heat offers Mitchell the best chance of winning a title after years of stumbling out of the playoffs with the Utah Jazz and recently the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ramil said the Heat makes a lot of sense for Mitchell because of the franchise’s winning culture, close ties with Bam Adebayo, and the team’s previous interest in him dating back to when he was still playing with the Utah Jazz.

“For Mitchell, if he wants to win, I think Miami is the best option for him.” Goldberg said. “I don’t know what that trade would entail but again with the system, the idea of consistency and everything else like that and the friendship with Bam Adebayo, and the previous link there when he’s being traded from Utah as well, I thought that it would make a lot of sense for Donovan Mitchell to join the Miami Heat.”

Mitchell posted 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game during the regular season. However, a knee injury limited him to just 55 games.

The Cavs guard upped his production to 29.6 points in the playoffs, making 47.6 percent of his shots and 35.4% of his three-point shots. Unfortunately, another injury (calf) caused him to miss Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference second-round series against the Boston Celtics.