Heat’s Kyle Anderson Gives Tyler Herro an Unexpected Endorsement

Tyler Herro has taken his game to another level this season, giving the Miami Heat a much-needed boost at the guard position. Herro, 25, has established himself as a key figure for Miami’s future.

During a recent discussion with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinal, Kyle Anderson hinted that Herro should be in the conversation for the Most Improved Player award.

“Cade Cunningham? Stop giving it to No. 1 and No. 2 picks,” Anderson said. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing…He’s (Herro) getting off the ball a lot earlier than when I first got here. He’s taken his game to another level this year. And it’s fun to watch. It’s super impressive.”

Herro has played in 75 games for the Heat this season. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Furthermore, he’s shooting the rock at a 47% clip from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range.

Nevertheless, Miami would still need to find a long-term solution to the point guard position. Herro is best suited to playing as a two-guard. However, due to Terry Rozier‘s struggles since joining the franchise, the former Sixth Man of the Year has assumed a ball-dominant role since Jimmy Butler left the franchise.

Erik Spoelstra Broke Down Herro’s Improvements

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra analyzed Herro’s improved performance this season during the postgame press conference after beating the 76ers 118-95 on March 29. He highlighted the specific ways Herro has elevated his game.

“He’s playing so patiently without the ball,” Spoelstra said. “It’s really slowing down for him. The more aggressive you are, he’ll play off the ball. He’s playing less and less, bringing the ball up the court and running an angle pick and roll; he’s playing off a catch, playing off overreactions. He’s so skilled; if you are getting him on the move like that, he’s a handful. And he’s burning a lot less calories doing it as well. Guys are getting comfortable getting him the ball when he’s on the move.”

Herro has grown in importance for the Heat. He is now, arguably, their most important asset moving forward. As such, you shouldn’t expect to see his name floated in trade discussions any time soon.

NBA Scout Believes Herro Should be Untouchable

An NBA scout recently told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that Herro should be the only untouchable on the Heat’s roster.

“I would not look to trade Herro,” The scout said. “He’s not the problem. They can’t score, and Herro gives you that. He’s not a No. 1 guy, but they need another two guys who can score, at least one. He’s not the problem.”

The hard part for Miami will be figuring out how to re-tool the roster without cashing in on Herro’s trade value around the NBA. Pat Riley will undoubtedly be pleased that at least one key piece of a future championship-caliber roster is already under contract.

Now, the task becomes finding and acquiring the star to lead the team back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Of course, building a reliable supporting cast is also a challenge Riley must tackle head-on.