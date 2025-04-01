Heat’s Spoelstra Gets Real on Team’s Potential

Despite a disappointing season that has left the Miami Heat on the brink of a sub-.500 record, Erik Spoelstra’s team still has something to play for.

Miami is 10th in the Eastern Conference. They look like a lock to be entering the play-in tournament, where they will potentially face the Chicago Bulls. When speaking to the media on March 31 following a shootaround practice session, Spoelstra shared his belief that the Heat are trending upward.

“We’re trending in a much better direction,” Spoelstra said. “It’s getting more consistent, and we have something to play for and compete for. That’s always a good thing and we just want to get to a point where we’re ready, wherever that spot may be, that we’re not a team that anybody wants to face…But what we talk about 90 percent of the time is our process and continuing to develop the habits that are leading to winning and that stuff is getting more consistent.”

Shortly after Spoelstra’s comments, the Heat secured a 120-94 win over the Washington Wizards. Rookie big man Kel’el Ware impressed during the outing, securing 11 rebounds and hitting 3-of-6 from the field. Miami’s bench also played a significant role, with Kyle Anderson, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. combining for 39 points.

The Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo Duo Impressed

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 57 points as the Heat overcame the Wizards. It was the last big night for the duo, as they continue to emerge as Miami’s most important players. Herro has been really impressive this season, showcasing his ability to create for himself and others while also improving his off-the-dribble scoring.

It will be interesting to see how Andrew Wiggins continues to slot between Herro and Adebayo once he returns to the rotation. If he can become a consistent 15-20 points per game scorer and lock down wing defender, Miami could be difficult to beat during the play-in tournament.

Heat’s Spoelstra Details Herro’s Improvements

When speaking to the media following the Heat’s 118-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Spoelstra shared his thoughts on the improvements Herro has shown throughout the season.

“He’s playing so patiently without the ball,” Spoelstra said. “It’s really slowing down for him. The more aggressive you are, he’ll play off the ball. He’s playing less and less, bringing the ball up the court and running an angle pick and roll; he’s playing off a catch, playing off overreactions. He’s so skilled; if you are getting him on the move like that, he’s a handful. And he’s burning a lot less calories doing it as well. Guys are getting comfortable getting him the ball when he’s on the move.”

Herro is averaging 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 71 games this season. Nevertheless, he will likely thrive when Miami gets a legitimate point guard. After all, Rozier has struggled to fill the role of a primary ball-handler. Therefore, Herro has been forced to deal with additional on-ball reps.

Miami’s season has gone according to plan. Yet, with Adebayo, Wiggins and Herro, there’s still a chance the team could finish the season strong. However, that does mean navigating the play-in tournament, and that’s a tough ask for any team.