High Upside Forward Cited as “Dream Trade Target” for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are in need of some new additions this summer. The current roster cannot be relied upon to challenge for a championship. Miami is likely two or three players away from being a top-tier team.

Pat Riley must decide whether to pursue immediate success or build toward the long term. If Riley chooses to pursue a sustained period of contention, he must add some young, high-upside talent.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans was cited as one of the Heat’s dream trade targets. Murphy, 24, is a multi-talented forward with plenty of room to improve. This past season, he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans would be highly unlikely to part with Murphy via a trade. However, he is exactly the sort of talent the Heat should be looking to acquire. A trio of Murphy, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would be exciting to watch. Nevertheless, the Heat would still need more depth in order to be a contending team.

Heat Reportedly Hold Interest in DeMar DeRozan

If Riley decides to chase instant success, he will likely target a veteran talent. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently pinpointed DeMar DeRozan as a potential target for the Heat.

“It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami’s roster,” Siegel reported. “DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat.”

DeRozan is a proven commodity in the NBA. He’s an elite mid-range scorer, can create for himself and others, and is capable of leading a high-level offense. The veteran scorer played in 77 games last season. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. DeRozan would quickly fit into the Heat’s style of play and would be a strong replacement for Jimmy Butler.

Heat Must Make Use of Free Agency, Too

Not only will the Heat need to add high-level talent via trade, they must also be smart with how they approach the free agency period. Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has cited Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat, once he becomes available.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Westbrook would be a smart addition for the Heat. They’ve needed a reliable ball-handler for years. Riley is one of the few front office members in the NBA who isn’t put off by a player’s age. As such, Westbrook could find a logical home on South Beach.

Furthermore, smart pick-ups in free agency will allow Riley to round out Erik Spoelstra’s roster. A potential influx of Westbrook, DeRozan and some other veterans could rapidly position the Heat back in the mix for a championship. Of course, chasing veteran talent in this way is a short-term fix. Still, it would appear Riley is ok with taking a short-term approach to success.