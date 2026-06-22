Insider Shares Heat’s Full Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offer

The Miami Heat have entered the offseason with the goal of building a championship-caliber roster. For the past few weeks, that has seen the team make a serious push for Milwaukee Bucks‘ superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with the 2026 NBA Draft less than 48 hours away, it seems like he will be getting traded in the very near future.

Whether or not the Heat will actually land him is still up in the air, as the Boston Celtics have emerged as a real suitor for his services as well. At this point, the C’s exact offer for Antetokounmpo is unknown, but NBA insider Marc Stein recently revealed what Miami is willing to give up in order to bring “The Greek Freak” to town.

Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offer, Revealed

For years, the Heat have been linked to just about every big-name superstar who has been available, but every time, they have come up short. This time around, though, Miami has made it clear that it is going all-in for Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP whose relationship with Milwaukee has frayed over the past year and a half.

Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games last season (thanks in part to his poor relationship with the Bucks), but when he was on the court, he looked every part of the superstar that he has been for the majority of his career (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 62.4 FG%). At his best, Antetokounmpo is one of the most skilled interior scorers the league has ever seen, and he plays phenomenal defense on the other end of the floor.

With Jimmy Butler no longer around, the Heat need a player who can lead the team forward. Antetokounmpo has been identified as that guy, but making a trade offer that will pique the Bucks’ interest is obviously going to be easier said than done. According to Stein, Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo consists of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

“Miami’s known offer includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the No. 13 pick,” Stein reported in his latest column.

Heat Hoping to Outbid the Celtics for Giannis Antetokounmpo

At this point, the Heat have laid out all of their cards on the table. They could conceivably add some sweeteners to this deal in an effort to outbid the Celtics, but it doesn’t seem like Pat Riley and company are in any rush to do that. Miami’s ability to land Antetokounmpo may simply come down to whether or not Boston wants to outbid it for his services.

That’s a daunting position to be in, but reports have continually said that the Heat are the frontrunner for Antetokounmpo, even with the C’s pushing themselves into these trade talks. Of course, that could change in the blink of an eye, but it looks like the next day or so will see Miami and its fanbase subjected to a very painful waiting game.