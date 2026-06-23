Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s NSFW Reaction to Heat Trade Turns Heads

The Miami Heat endured a roller-coaster ride of emotions on Monday as the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes reached their conclusion, but when all was said and done, they came out on top. The Heat managed to pick up both Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, giving them a new superstar leader.

Miami gave up quite a haul in order to bring Antetokounmpo to town, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. being a part of the return for Milwaukee. During his first three seasons in the NBA, Jaquez became a key piece of the Heat’s rotation, and a new video showed his immediate NSFW reaction once he found out he was being traded to the Bucks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Reacts to Stunning Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Heat selected Jaquez with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he quickly carved out a role for himself in head coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. Jaquez earned a fourth-place finish in the Rookie of the Year race in the 2023-24 campaign, while also being named to the All-Rookie team.

Jaquez’s role shrank in his sophomore campaign, but he ended up becoming Miami’s sixth man this past season. Jaquez set career highs across the board (15.4 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.7 APG, 50.7 FG%), which helped him finish second in the Sixth Man of the Year race. A versatile player on both ends of the floor, it seemed like Jaquez was a part of the Heat’s long-term future.

Instead, he became one of the most important pieces of the Antetokounmpo trade, as the Bucks preferred the Heat’s offer, which featured more draft picks and cost-controlled players, than the Boston Celtics‘, which was built around Jaylen Brown. Jaquez knew his name had been popping up in trade rumors, but that didn’t make it any easier to stomach the blow that came with being traded, which was on full display in a video that captured his reaction to the news.

“Damn, bro. S***,” Jaquez was seen saying when he was informed that he had been dealt to Milwaukee.

Heat Still Have Work to Do After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Losing Jaquez hurts, as he’s proven himself to be a valuable player early in his career. When it comes at the cost of landing an MVP-caliber player like Antetokounmpo, though, it’s a price that is worth paying. Jaquez will now look to lead the Bucks forward as they embark on a rebuild of sorts, and he figures to have a starting role on the team after primarily coming off the bench for the Heat.

Miami, on the other hand, has a star duo of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo leading the way in the frontcourt. However, the rest of the roster isn’t exactly in great shape, meaning Pat Riley and company still have some work to do this offseason. The good news is that the most difficult piece of business is in the rearview mirror, as the Heat can now begin focusing on building their team around Antetokounmpo.