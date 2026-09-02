Klay Thompson Reveals Which Heat Record He Plans To Break

The Miami Heat signing Klay Thompson added more optimism for the upcoming season, but it appears that he has stronger goals than realized. Thompson was shown in a Heat video asking about a specific record that he hopes to break during his time in Miami. The signing was done for Klay to be a standard NBA role player, but he’ll be tasked with hitting three-pointers since the team lacks spot up shooters.

Thompson was filmed asking the following question when working out in the Heat’s practice facility:

“What’s the Miami Heat single-season three-point makes record?”

The noteworthy record sees Thompson wanting to make history by hitting the most threes for any Heat player in a single season. Klay is clearly there for his shooting, and playing on an offense run by Giannis Antetokounmpo should only help him. Miami realized their biggest flaw and tried to find players to improve that.

Thompson and Tim Hardaway are the two three-point specialists on the team who will be tasked with taking and making threes every time they are open. Both Giannis and Bam Adebayo lacking an outside shot just creates more opportunity for Klay and Hardaway to thrive in their roles. Thompson believes he will get enough looks to make history for the franchise.

Can Klay Thompson Break The Heat Record?

Thompson’s question had the answer of Duncan Robinson hitting 270 three-pointers for the greatest single season of Heat three-pointers made. A strong season of good health and great shooting will be needed for Klay to top Robinson’s record.

The following list shows the top five players to have the most threes made in one season for Miami:

Robinson 270 Tyler Herro 251 Robinson 250 Robinson 232 Wayne Ellington 227

Thompson will likely have a great chance of getting into the top five since he usually hits over 200 three-pointers in a season when healthy. The Golden State Warriors saw Klay hitting over 270 on just two occasions. However, most of that came before the style change of teams wanting to take so many threes per game. Thompson will have a chance to make history, but he’ll need a best-case scenario to make it happen.

Why Klay Thompson’s Quote Is Important

Most fans would just look pass an NBA veteran wanting to view a new situation through such optimistic lens. Thompson’s words actually mean more here since he’s desperate to play for a winning team after the Dallas Mavericks failed him.

The shocking offseason move of Klay joining Dallas a few years ago saw him wanting to team with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving since the Mavericks were coming off a Finals run. Dallas trading away Doncic in Thompson’s first season essentially ended any chance of a title run.

Irving and new teammate Anthony Davis then both dealt with serious injuries for the rest of the time. Klay wasted time off his career after joining a contender who destroyed the roster before he could have one playoff run there. The optimistic outlook of wanting to make history comes from Thompson’s desire to win again.