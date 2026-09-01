Klay Thompson’s Dad Sends Strong Message To Haters After Signing With Heat

Klay Thompson is one of many NBA players to change teams this offseason. With player movement seemingly at an all-time high, Thompson has taken his talents to South Beach, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Miami Heat.

Thompson, now 36 years old, may not be the player he once was, but he still brings 13 seasons of NBA experience as well as elite shooting to the table. Thompson joins Antetokounmpo, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bobby Portis as the new faces on the Heat ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

And while the new-look Heat roster will try to get over the hump and make a deep run in this year’s playoffs, Thompson is facing a different kind pressure. Upon signing his two-year, $11.48 contract with the Heat, Thompson posed for photographs in his new uniform.

Klay Thompson’s Dad, Mychal, Responds to Son’s Haters

The only problem is, he posed in his new jersey, with a ball over his shoulder. This is currently known as the “washed” pose. This sparked a heated debate on social media about Thompson being washed up in his career.

Thompson’s dad, Mychal Thompson, two-time NBA champion, took major issue with this. And during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, he sent a strong message to all of his son’s haters.

“If people don’t think Klay can be Klay anymore, leave him open. Don’t guard him. Don’t face guard him. I see people still bear hugging him and not leaving him open for a second. So if he’s not Klay anymore, leave him open and give him open shots. Let’s see what happens,” Thompson said.

(Klay) Thompson was once one of the best two-way players the game had to offer. In 2018, he finished No. 11 in Defensive Player of the Year voting while averaging 20.0 points per game and shooting 44.0% from 3-point range. That was also the season he helped lead the Golden State Warriors to one of their four NBA championships during their dynasty.

Injuries are partly to blame for his decline, missing two consecutive full seasons in 2020 and 2021. And most recently, he started just eight games during the 2025-26 NBA season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, averaging a career-low, 11.7 points per game. He also shot a career-worst, 38.3% from 3-point range last year.

Would Klay Have Fit Better on Lakers?

Thompson’s dad went on to discuss his son’s ultimate decision to join the Heat. (Mychal) Thompson may be a bit biased, having won two NBA titles with the Lakers, and still working for them in his post-playing career as well. However, Thompson Sr. still understands the Heat is a “perfect fit” for his son as well.

“That boy don’t listen to me, because otherwise he’d have been a Laker, three years ago. I tried. begged him when he was a free agent to come here because I thought it would be a perfect fit for him. And of course, when I knew he was going to get a buyout from Dallas, I said, ‘Hey man, ya know Luka (Doncic) loves shooters around him, and you always wanted to play with Luka, come on back, we’d love to have you’,” Thompson said.

“But, ya know, the appeal of playing for Coach Spo and playing with a legendary player like Giannis (Antetokounmpo), and an All-NBA player like Bam (Adebayo), this was too much to pass up, so I don’t blame him at all for coming to Miami. It’s a perfect fit for him with Tim Hardaway (Jr.), (Andrew) Wiggins, Bobby Portis, and Pelle Larson, they’ve got some good 3-point shooters to surround those two dominant paint players,” Thompson said.