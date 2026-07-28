Report Asserts LeBron, Giannis Play For ‘Backup Teams’ Following Knicks NBA Title

LeBron James was one of the most enticing NBA free agents of all-time. Despite nearing 42 years of age, James’ talents were still highly touted across the league. And after weeks of deliberation, he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on July 24.

Nearly a month prior, on June 22, Giannis Antetokounmpo also found a new home. After a multiple-year saga, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately parted ways with their franchise superstar, trading him to the Miami Heat.

The aftermath of both deals has caused massive amounts of information to reach the public’s eyes and ears. Many reports stated that James would have landed on the New York Knicks if not for them winning the NBA championship this season.

New Report States LeBron, Giannis Settled on Current Teams

And now, a new report has thrown Antetokounmpo into that same mix. Sam Quinn, an NBA reporter for CBS Sports, stated that both James and Antetokounmpo are currently playing for their “backup teams”. The full statement was posted on Quinn’s official X account (@SamQuinnCBS).

“The two most famous players that moved this offseason, LeBron and Giannis, both wanted to be Knicks and are now playing for their backup teams because the Knicks won the title,” Quinn wrote.

The two most famous players that moved this offseason, LeBron and Giannis, both wanted to be Knicks and are now playing for their backup teams because the Knicks won the title. https://t.co/BvvKMkxG8e — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 27, 2026

Quinn’s comment came in response to a tweet from an NBA writer, Dan Devine. Devine is a senior NBA writer for Yahoo Sports. He posted on his official X account (@YourManDevine) that the Knicks didn’t pursue multiple superstars once they won their first NBA championship in 53 years.

“Thinking about how nuts it is that the Sixers added LeBron and Jaylen Brown, the Heat added Giannis, and the Raptors (in theory) added Kawhi, and the Knicks didn’t “miss out” on any of them, because the Knicks just won the NBA championship, and that, it turns out, is pretty cool,” Devine wrote.

Both statements speak to the same thing. The Knicks had no desire to pursue star free agents this offseason. They’re fresh off an NBA championship. And, they’re returning 11 of their top-12 players in minutes played per game from last season.

This sentiment is music to the ears of Knicks fans everywhere. As a franchise that has historically struggled to acquire big name, free agents, the tables have quickly turned. From signing Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo and turning them into Karl-Anthony Towns via trade to signing Jalen Brunson to trading for OG Anunoboy, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, this franchise has certainly turned from the hunter to the hunted in a short period of time.

LeBron, Giannis Set For Next Chapter on New Teams

While the Knicks roster was set without inquiring about the availability of James and Antetokounmpo, these two superstars are set to begin the next phase of their Hall-of-Fame careers.

After playing all 13 years of his career with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo will suit up for the Heat this season. He finds himself alongside fellow big man, Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr. , and Andrew Wiggins.

As for James, he’ll play for his fourth team following an 8-year-stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll add to a starting lineup of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. Even without the added attention of playing for the Knicks, inside Madison Square Garden, all eyes will still be on these two legends as their careers forge on in their new homes.