LeBron Insider Claims Heat Are Better Option Than Cavaliers

The Miami Heat have hopes of signing LeBron James via free agency to improve their chances of NBA Championship contention, but they are considered an underdog in the race. Most pundits and fans have viewed the Cleveland Cavaliers as the top favorite to land the superstar. Various things like the hometown appeal and a chance to contend for a title have just made Cleveland appear to be the best overall fit.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has covered LeBron throughout their entire respective careers and feels the Heat offer a better scenario on The Hoop Collective Podcast:

“Look, I’m just going to say I have no insight. I have no information. You know that I’m from Cleveland. You know my ties there. The more I’ve looked at this, and the more I’ve had conversations, the more Miami makes sense to me. Now, when I hear him thinking about a couple of years, it makes even more sense to me. Because I think that’s where he goes and fits. He can go there and have the ball. He also can go there and be protected on defense.”

Windhorst referenced his own Cleveland ties but made it clear that he sees a better chance at success in Miami. James getting protected on defense with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo was a top reason listed by Windhorst for the better basketball fit.

Why Miami Heat Can Contend With LeBron

Past success showed that LeBron and Heat head honcho Pat Riley can win together after they won two NBA Championships together. Miami would love to add James after getting their top offseason target once trading for Giannis.

Windhorst cited the defensive upsides for LeBron choosing the Heat over other options. However, the offensive upsides are there too with chances of becoming the secondary ball handler with the team currently lacking depth for today’s NBA landscape.

Antetokounmpo and James splitting time could see Miami always having one of them leading the team. LeBron would also team up with the best possible player since Giannis is still considered a top five player in the league. Other realistic teams have Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Jaylen Brown but all fall below Antetokounmpo.

Concerns Over LeBron James Joining Miami Heat

Despite Windhorst sharing the pros of LeBron joining the Heat, there are some concerns over the fit not working out. A top four core of James, Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins could see everyone playing too similar and lacking a diverse offense.

LeBron is the best spot-up three-point shooter of these four and that is not even one of his strengths. Tim Hardaway Jr. did sign with Miami as an elite outside shooter, but the roster clearly needs more players capable of hitting the long ball from teammates setting them up.

James could change his game to do what the team wants but it would still be an awkward fit unless the Heat can acquire more talent. Klay Thompson has been rumored to Miami and could help erase some of the concerns that come from LeBron joining the current Heat roster.